Former Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Richard Carmona Joins DrKumo’s Advisory Board

Former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Richard Carmona, Brings Wealth of Healthcare Expertise to DrKumo's Advisory Board
Dr. Carmona's extensive experience in public health, clinical care, and health policy makes him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo, a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th Surgeon General of the United States, to its Advisory Board. This strategic addition to the board is a significant step forward in DrKumo's mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery through innovative technology.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumo
Dr. Carmona brings a wealth of experience and expertise to DrKumo, having served as the Surgeon General from 2002 to 2006. His distinguished career in medicine, public health, and as a healthcare leader will provide invaluable insights and guidance as DrKumo continues to expand its impact in the healthcare industry.
"Dr. Carmona's extensive experience in public health, clinical care, and health policy makes him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board," said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo. "His commitment to improving healthcare outcomes aligns perfectly with DrKumo's mission. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to our strategic direction and growth."
During his tenure as Surgeon General, Dr. Carmona focused on prevention, preparedness, health disparities, health literacy, and global health to include health diplomacy. He also issued landmark Surgeon General's reports on the dangers of second-hand smoke, preparedness for public health emergencies, and the health consequences of underage drinking.
"I am excited to join DrKumo's Advisory Board and contribute to the company's innovative approach to healthcare," said Dr. Carmona. "DrKumo's cutting-edge remote patient monitoring technology has the potential to transform patient care, making it more proactive, personalized, and accessible. I look forward to working with the team to enhance healthcare delivery for patients across the globe."
DrKumo's state-of-the-art technology addresses the urgent need for managing chronic diseases and acute conditions in real time. By harnessing the power of mobile technology and big data, DrKumo is at the forefront of delivering scalable and continuous remote patient monitoring solutions.
For more information about DrKumo and its products and services, please visit drkumo.com.
About Dr. Richard H. Carmona
17th Surgeon General of the United States
Distinguished Laureate Professor, University of Arizona
Dr. Richard H. Carmona, the 17th Surgeon General of the United States and Distinguished Laureate Professor at the University of Arizona, has made significant contributions to medicine, public health, and service. From his valorous days as a combat-decorated Vietnam War veteran with the U.S. Army Special Forces to his groundbreaking work in the health sector, his journey is remarkable. A top graduate from the University of California, San Francisco, he further honed his expertise with a master's degree in public health from the University of Arizona. Not just limited to medicine, Dr. Carmona's leadership shone as a Deputy Sheriff, specializing in SWAT operations. As Surgeon General, he championed transformative health initiatives, notably his influential report on the dangers of secondhand smoke. His enduring passion for public health continues to inspire, evident in his significant role in the Covid-19 response at the University of Arizona. Dr. Carmona's legacy is one of relentless commitment, leadership, and transformative impact.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a URAC-accredited technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring and Disease Management Protocols for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home. DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s RPM and DMP technologies enable patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and support healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
