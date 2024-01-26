Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair Awarded First Certification
Green Globe has awarded Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair in Dubai its first certification.
Sustainability is a conscious lifestyle choice. We have to work together to provide a better tomorrow for our colleagues, our business partners, and our families. Life is a journey. Live it Well.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has awarded Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair in Dubai its first certification in acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations. The complex of Swissôtel Al Ghurair and Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair is connected to the Al Ghurair Shopping Centre.
— Amal El Ansari, General Manager at Swissôtel Al Ghurair
Swissôtel, is a celebrated Accor brand of Swiss heritage, and is built on the pillars of Sustainability, Vitality and Craftsmanship, qualities which are embodied in the thoughtful services and family-friendly offerings at Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair.
The hotel has consistently worked on various sustainable initiatives and received an impressive compliance score of 92%.
Swissôtel promises a Sustainable Stay.
From the moment guests enter the building their sustainable stay begins. Guests are offered online and digital check-in services. After check-in, guests can enjoy spacious hotel rooms (starting from 42 sqm) and apartments (starting from 112 sqm), both with plenty of natural daylight and apartments offering balcony access. Energy saving measures include the installation of LED lights while air conditioning units in guestrooms, offices and workstations are set at temperatures that optimize energy usage.
The housekeeping team invites guests to participate in linen reuse programs where linen and towels are cleaned once every three days, saving water and electricity. Room attendants also use environmentally friendly cleaning products to clean and sanitize rooms. In addition, to eliminate single-use plastics, all amenities and guest touchpoints have been replaced with recyclable products.
While staying in the luxurious suites featuring panoramic views of the historical Deira and in the Family Suites, guests can enjoy hand-crafted local sweet treats created by chefs and coffee from Nespresso machines, known for their strict recycling practices. Guests can also work out at the SportsArt machines at the gym which generate electricity as you pedal.
Swissôtel has introduced a Green Meeting Room for hosting meetings, trainings and workshops that is equipped with hybrid video-conferencing facilities. Green meetings include the calculation of carbon emissions generated per meeting and offer eco-friendly options such as seed-paper and cork stationery and coffee breaks with healthy alternatives and locally sourced products.
Better travel choices are promoted by the hotel where each guest is offered one metro (NOL) card ticket with enough credit for a return trip to the Dubai Expo, taking advantage of the hotel’s location, just 5-minutes from the Union metro station. Valet services and self-parking is also available at the basement of the hotel along with an electrical charging station.
While at the hotel guests can explore the local neighborhood, rich in the history and culture of the past, by joining award-winning walking food tours run by Frying Pan Adventures. Guests can also purchase sustainable souvenirs crafted specially for the hotel by Save The Planet such as bamboo speakers, a power bank, stylish tote bags, jute bags and crayons.
Eco-conscious Food and Beverages
Liwan is the award-winning family-friendly buffet restaurant at Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair. Built on its core principle of cuisine created from zero food wastage, the hotel offers an à la carte Vitality Menu featuring sustainably sourced fish and seasonal fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, the chefs at Liwan thoughtfully present healthy options of salads, nuts, homemade jams and syrups at the Vitality Corner of the buffet line daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
To reduce food waste, the hotel has partnered with Orbisk to regularly monitor and manage the waste in the food supply chain and adopt best practices, by working together with the hotel team, vendors and business partners.
A range of locally sourced coffees are served at the Yasmine Lounge which overlooks the hotel lobby.
Re-enforcing a farm to table concept, the hotel team has built its own vegetable and herb garden on the terrace – the “Swiss Garden”- where one will find mint, basil, coriander, lettuce, eggplant, tomatoes, and other seasonal produce. Plants are introduced as seedlings and regularly tended to by the hotel team. Guests can request for a tour of the garden, and children attending the hotel’s Sunday Brunch can access it as well.
Implemented in 2022, the hotel has an onsite water-filtration system that is maintained and monitored by designated staff who ensure that water bottles are filled, sealed and delivered to guest rooms, restaurants, the spa and meeting rooms.
Sustainability at the Heart of the Hotel
As a part of Accor, Swissôtel Al Ghurair continually makes efforts to give back to the community. The hotel boasts strong partnerships with community groups in Dubai including Evolvin Women – offering job opportunities in the hospitality industry to bright young ladies from less privileged backgrounds, Emirates Down Syndrome Academy - providing workshops and apprenticeships to its students and the Emirates Environmental Group – the hotel runs regular initiatives for can collection and the clean-up of public spaces.
Green Globe Certification – a Testament to Green Practices
Green Globe certification marks a milestone in the green journey of Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair. Appointing a Sustainability Champion reporting directly to the General Manager, the hotel monitors and ensures proper implementation of sustainability practices. The Sustainability Champion has worked with independent auditors to achieve Green Globe certification, and moving forward, will continue to fulfil these roles as the hotel further develops its sustainability goals.
Amal El Ansari, General Manager at Swissôtel Al Ghurair said, “Sustainability is a conscious lifestyle choice. We have to work together to provide a better tomorrow for our colleagues, our business partners, and our families. Life is a journey. Live it Well.”
About Swissôtel
One of the best-known Swiss brands in the world, Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts offers contemporary hotels infused with the freshness and vitality of alpine energy, rooted in the tradition of Swiss hospitality. Respected for its intelligent design, quality craftsmanship and mindful approach to sustainability, Swissôtel gives its guests peace of mind to explore the world, discover life’s true rewards and embrace opportunities to ‘live it well’. The Swissôtel brand was founded in 1980 and today numbers more than 30 hotels globally including flagship properties such as Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore, Swissôtel Chicago and Swissôtel Jakarta Pik Avenue. Swissôtel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
For further information:
Mrinaliny Mitra
Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications
Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair
P.O. Box 185051
Dubai, UAE
Tel: +971 4 293 3172
mrinaliny.mitra@swissotel.com
swissotel-dubai-alghurair.com | swissotel.com/hotels/dubai-living
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn