Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,288 in the last 365 days.

Nolan Todd (Nollie Bear) Lawson Jr.: “Wild, funny, silly”

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Nolan Todd (Nollie Bear) Lawson Jr.Nov 1988-Jan 2024

Nolan Todd (Nollie Bear) Lawson Jr.
Nov 1988-Jan 2024

Just a good old boy. Mendocino County California born and raised. Often misunderstood due to his size and booming voice a 6 ft 4″ 250 pound force to be reckoned with. Never meaning no harm. Wild, funny, silly. Loved by so many.

Self-doubt is the hardest thing to overcome.

We lost him on and to the Streets of San Francisco. Why??

He rode a bike at 2 years old with no training wheels. Snowboarded double black diamonds like a boss at 6. Odyssey of the Mind state finals. All Stars Champs Willits Little League go Braves! Willits high school football star. Golf team captain. Calfire saw boss. Loved to cook and feed everyone a true Burger master. Father to his beautiful children Josiah, Grayson, Landon, Jackob and Mackenzie.

No one was expecting this. Gone too soon. He will be eternally missed by all too numerous to list. His parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers, partners and many others.

Stained Its been a while.
America Lonely People.
Morgan Wallen Thought You should know.
Jelly Roll Save me.
The tears are flowing like a river.

We will never forget you Nollie it would be impossible to do so.

Bbq gathering to follow soon. We will let y’all know.

Absolutely dazed.
Rest easy baby boy.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Nolan Todd (Nollie Bear) Lawson Jr.: “Wild, funny, silly”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more