Nolan Todd (Nollie Bear) Lawson Jr.: “Wild, funny, silly”

Just a good old boy. Mendocino County California born and raised. Often misunderstood due to his size and booming voice a 6 ft 4″ 250 pound force to be reckoned with. Never meaning no harm. Wild, funny, silly. Loved by so many.

Self-doubt is the hardest thing to overcome.

We lost him on and to the Streets of San Francisco. Why??

He rode a bike at 2 years old with no training wheels. Snowboarded double black diamonds like a boss at 6. Odyssey of the Mind state finals. All Stars Champs Willits Little League go Braves! Willits high school football star. Golf team captain. Calfire saw boss. Loved to cook and feed everyone a true Burger master. Father to his beautiful children Josiah, Grayson, Landon, Jackob and Mackenzie.

No one was expecting this. Gone too soon. He will be eternally missed by all too numerous to list. His parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers, partners and many others.

Stained Its been a while.

America Lonely People.

Morgan Wallen Thought You should know.

Jelly Roll Save me.

The tears are flowing like a river.

We will never forget you Nollie it would be impossible to do so.

Bbq gathering to follow soon. We will let y’all know.

Absolutely dazed.

Rest easy baby boy.