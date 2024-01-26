Private Household Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Private Household Services Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the private household services market size is predicted to reach $460.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the private household services market is due to the increasing demand for home cleaning services. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest private household services market share. Major players in the private household services market include Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., Frontdoor Inc., Helpling GmbH and Co. KGaA, MyClean Inc., Porch.com Inc..

Private Household Services Market Segments

• By Type: Home Care And Design, Repair And Maintenance, HWB, Other Types

• By Services: Floor Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Carpet Cleaning, Other Services

• By Home Improvement: Construction, Interior Design

• By Geography: The global private household services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Private household services refer to the basic domestic services that are required for the proper running and maintenance of a household. These services include assistance with cooking and grocery shopping (if home delivery is not available), housekeeping chores, laundry help, gardening aid, and kid care and more.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Private Household Services Market Characteristics

3. Private Household Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Private Household Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Private Household Services Market Size And Growth

27. Private Household Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Private Household Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

