Private Household Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Private Household Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Private Household Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the private household services market size is predicted to reach $460.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.
The growth in the private household services market is due to the increasing demand for home cleaning services. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest private household services market share. Major players in the private household services market include Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., Frontdoor Inc., Helpling GmbH and Co. KGaA, MyClean Inc., Porch.com Inc..
Private Household Services Market Segments
• By Type: Home Care And Design, Repair And Maintenance, HWB, Other Types
• By Services: Floor Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Carpet Cleaning, Other Services
• By Home Improvement: Construction, Interior Design
• By Geography: The global private household services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9765&type=smp
Private household services refer to the basic domestic services that are required for the proper running and maintenance of a household. These services include assistance with cooking and grocery shopping (if home delivery is not available), housekeeping chores, laundry help, gardening aid, and kid care and more.
Read More On The Private Household Services Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/private-household-services-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Private Household Services Market Characteristics
3. Private Household Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. Private Household Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Private Household Services Market Size And Growth
……
27. Private Household Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Private Household Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Personal Services Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-services-global-market-report
Chemical As A Service Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-as-a-service-global-market-report
Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cleaning-robot-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn