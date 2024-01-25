GRAVITAS VENTURES ACQUIRES NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO YARA ESTRADA LOWE’S ‘DEMISE’

DEMISE will release exclusively on VOD on February 27, 2024. Caleb and Fiona celebrate some exciting news but Fiona is about to ruin their moment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, has acquired North American rights to the fun, sexy, thriller, DEMISE, written and directed by Yara Estrada Lowe. The thriller stars Carlo Mendez, Liz Fenning, Crystal Hernandez, Morris Jude Martinez, Richard Rivera, Lucy Serrano, Caitlin Rose Williams and Lamar Alexander. DEMISE is executive produced by Steven Lowe, Jon Eichelberger, Jeff Olan, and Erman Baradi, and produced by Yara Estrada Lowe, Anabelle Munro, and Mycole Metcalf. DEMISE will release exclusively on VOD on February 27, 2024.

This story centers around Celine, a beautiful loving wife in the San Fernando Valley. Celine’s life is turned upside down when she learns that she’s unable to bear children. Things go from bad to worse when she discovers that her husband, Caleb, is having an affair, and his mistress Fiona is pregnant with his child. Caleb is confronted by Celine. Although he begs for forgiveness, he nevertheless chooses to leave Celine for Fiona and bring up their son. The abrupt ending to Celine’s marriage causes her to spiral into a twisted path of obsession and revenge, in which she struggles to regain control of her life at all costs.

"I was inspired by the thrillers of the 90s, like 'The Hand That Rocks The Cradle,' during my upbringing in Northern California. My aspiration was to create a film in the same genre—something that's fun and sexy. I hope everyone enjoys the Film as much as I enjoyed making it!” said Yara Estrada Lowe.

“Gravitas Ventures is excited to be bringing Demise to North American audiences this February. Writer-Director Yara Estrada Lowe brings out the excellent talent of Carlo Mendez, Crystal Hernandez, and Liz Fenning creating a thrilling drama about infidelity and obsession,” stated Bill Guentzler, Gravitas Ventures’ VP of Acquisitions.

Gravitas Ventures’ VP of Acquisitions, Bill Guentzler negotiated the deal with Sean Pope of Ramo Law on behalf of the filmmakers.

For more information on the film please visit https://www.demisethefilm.com.

Follow us on Instagram @demisethefilm.