3 BR/2 BA Home in Sheraton Hills East (Spotsylvania) Fredericksburg, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of well-built one owner 3 BR/2BA home on a .26+/- acre lot conveniently located in desirable Sheraton Hills East (Spotsylvania County Virginia).”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of well-built one owner 3 BR/2BA home on a .26+/- acre lot conveniently located in desirable Sheraton Hills East (Spotsylvania County Virginia). Features include a walk-out basement, public utilities, located close to large employers, Mary Washington Hospital, University of Mary Washington and only a short drive to Northern Virginia, Richmond & Culpeper, VA on Friday, February 2 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This well located home has been lovingly occupied by the original owners for the last 50 years, and the time has come for relocation to more manageable living conditions,” said Nicholls. “We are honored to market and sell this wonderful property, and you can make it yours at the PRICE YOU BID!!”
Location-Location-Location! This property is centrally located only .6 mile from Rt. 17, 1 mile from I-95, 2 miles from Rt.1, 3.5 miles from downtown historic Fredericksburg, 3.5 miles from Mary Washington Hospital & University of Mary Washington, 3.8 miles from GEICO and only a short drive to Northern Virginia, Richmond, Culpeper, King George/NSWC Dahlgren!!
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:
Friday, February 2 at 11:00 AM -- 12011 Prosperity Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
• Well-built one owner 3 BR/2 BA split foyer style home on .26 +/- acre lot in the Sheraton Hills East neighborhood of Spotsylvania County, VA
o This home measures 2,002 +/- sf. (1,326 +/- finished sf. above grade & 676 +/- mostly finished sf. in basement), and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, family room w/fireplace (gas logs) in the walk-out basement, laundry/utility room w/sink, roughed-in bathroom in basement, and pull down storage attic
o There is carpet throughout most of the home; vinyl in the kitchen & bathrooms; parquet wood flooring in dining room & foyer
o Heating: Forced air natural gas furnace; Cooling: central AC; gas log fireplace in basement
o Public water, sewer & gas; electric water heater
o Other Features: washer/dryer convey; HVAC was new in approx. 2018; energy efficient windows; asphalt driveway; rear privacy fence; concrete patio in back yard
o This home can be occupied immediately and modernized at your convenience! New carpet/paint and you’re ready to go!!
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540-226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
