Florida Department of Revenue allows donators of homes and commercial property to charities to save on taxes.

The upcoming debate, "Is God responsible for Suffering" is a community outreach. The method is an apologetic debate. The atheist, Mr. Dan Barker will argue for a naturalist worldview position. At the same time Barker will argue that God is responsible for the suffering that touches everyone. Dr. Knight on the other hand will argue for a biblical, supernatural worldview. Knight will argue for the existence of an all-loving God who because of His righteous character must judge sin. As a result of fallen man we deal with the effects of moral and natural evil, both of which were brought on by the Fall of Adam and Eve. In spite of the fall of humanity God wants a relationship with each of us. This event will challenge people's thinking and their worldview. It is this pastors' intention that healing and hope with come out of this debate. www.ApologeticsNow.org

