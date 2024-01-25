Florida Department of Revenue allows donators of homes and commercial property to charities to save on taxes.
Teaching Doctrine, Training Champions
The State of Florida is helping charities to receive property donations and donors to receive the tax benefits of those donations. Donors extend their legacy.
Dare to Dream; Prepare the Dream; Wear the Dream; Share the Dream.”NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dirty little secret about most giving to charity is that people want the tax right off. This is no small matter; in fact, the IRS refers to non-profit charities as the benevolent empire. Some may ask why the government allows charities to receive tax-exempt status. The answer is simple and fairly basic, churches and other non-profits provide a certain level of social services to communities that the government would otherwise have to provide for the general public. There is a whole body of Law that deals with charities and tax-exempt issues. Jeanette Moffa, an attorney who deals with these types of issues stated, "Starting July 1, 2019, Florida changed the law so that taxpayers who purchase items exempt for resale no longer have to remit sales and use tax on those items when they are donated to a 501(c)(3) rather than resold. Before that, the Florida Department of Revenue oddly punished taxpayers for donating goods to charity by making the donors pay sales tax!"1
— John C. Mazwell
What motivates people to give to any particular charity? In a word, VISION! Proverbs 29:18 " Where there is no vision, the people perish:" (Pro 29:18 KJV). One ministry was concerned with being able to raise enough money to complete a large building project. An older gentleman simply advised the minister to dig a hole (begin to build) and the money would come in, and it did! The entire West was built on vision. Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and Meyer Lansky (not your most savory characters) had a vision to build Los Vagas into what it is today. Walt Disney had a vision to build a children's theme park (which is now owned by one of the largest corporations in the world). Genesis 1:1 " In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth." (Gen 1:1 KJV). Yes, God is the greatest of visionaries. One must "see" something happen before one makes it happen.
The greatest vision for this world is a child. Not just one but many. A new preschool. Why is a child such a great vision, because investing the gospel in children creates the greatest multiple factor of any efforts or investment one can make. Tax benefit, yes. Vision, yes. The greatest impact, yes. This is why Century Education Foundation has undertaken the challenge to raise $2,400,000 in 2024 to develop preschools that will change the world, one child at a time.
1 Jeanette Moffa https://www.floridasalestax.com/florida-tax-law-blog/2019/september/florida-exempts-items-donated-to-501-c-3-from-sa/ (accessed January 24, 2024).
