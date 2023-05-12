The Great Debate: "Does God Exist?" Apologist, Dr. Andrew Knight vs. Atheist, Dr. Charles Negy

Christian author and apologist

Baptist pastor and director of the Institute for Biblical Apologetics

Christian vs. Atheists Debate

Apologetic Basics

The existence of God is the biggest question in life. What does it mean to you? Come with an open mind and bring a friend. Questions & answers at the end.

The debate between Naturalism and Theism will not be resolved at this debate but it will be resolved in someone's heart.”
— Dr. Andrew Knight
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This coming Monday night in New Smyrna Beach, Florida Constitution Baptist Church will be hosting a debate. The subject will be on whether or not God exists, and what it means to you. The host is Dr. Andrew Knight a Baptist pastor and author of five books. His opponent will be Dr. Charles Negy, who is an atheist professor at the University of Central Florida. Dr. Negy is the author of one book and over sixty peer-reviewed articles. This will be an intellectual debate between two academics from their respective fields of study. It will be challenging for each side. Both will have their preconceived notions or convictions challenged. Whatever your worldview is come expecting to hear information that may add to your own understanding.

Dr. Andrew Knight
Institute for Biblical Apologetics
+1 386-220-3141
dr.atknight@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

Recent debate: Is God Responsible for Your Suffering? Dr. Andrew Knight Vs. Mr. Dan Barker

You just read:

The Great Debate: "Does God Exist?" Apologist, Dr. Andrew Knight vs. Atheist, Dr. Charles Negy

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, Science, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dr. Andrew Knight
Institute for Biblical Apologetics
+1 386-220-3141 dr.atknight@gmail.com
Company/Organization
Constitution Baptist Church
815 SNAPDRAGON DR
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida, 32168
United States
+1 386-220-3141
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The upcoming debate, "Is God responsible for Suffering" is a community outreach. The method is an apologetic debate. The atheist, Mr. Dan Barker will argue for a naturalist worldview position. At the same time Barker will argue that God is responsible for the suffering that touches everyone. Dr. Knight on the other hand will argue for a biblical, supernatural worldview. Knight will argue for the existence of an all-loving God who because of His righteous character must judge sin. As a result of fallen man we deal with the effects of moral and natural evil, both of which were brought on by the Fall of Adam and Eve. In spite of the fall of humanity God wants a relationship with each of us. This event will challenge people's thinking and their worldview. It is this pastors' intention that healing and hope with come out of this debate. www.ApologeticsNow.org

http://www.ApologeticsNow

More From This Author
The Great Debate: "Does God Exist?" Apologist, Dr. Andrew Knight vs. Atheist, Dr. Charles Negy
Teaching people the doctrines of Scripture and to defend and advance the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
The Great Debate: "Is God Responsible for Your Suffering?" Apologist, Dr. Andrew Knight vs. Atheist, Mr. Dan Barker
View All Stories From This Author