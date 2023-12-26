Many Have Donated Homes and Commercial Property to Non-Profits is a smart Tax Strategy and Changes the World

The reason many donate homes, land, or commercial property to charity might surprise you. A CPA may find the tax benefit more than the actual property.

Expect great things from God, attempt great things for God.”
— William Carey, Father of Modern Missions
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cries from a childcare crisis in Florida. Among other crises in the State of Florida, one that should concern everyone is the loss of daycare centers in Florida due to numerous economic pressures. Century Foundation reported, "projects more than 70,000 childcare programs will likely close, (nationally)" In Florida the childcare crisis is significant as they also reported, "in Florida, it expects more than 212,721 kids to lose childcare and around 2,196 childcare programs to close."1

Centurion Education Foundation has recognized the need for childcare in Florida and wants to do its part to open as many new preschools in Central Florida as possible. At this point, it is a matter of playing catch up with the need that already exists in the State of Florida. The other dynamics that add to the demand for childcare and preschools in Florida is the continued population shift to Florida from all over the country. Florida is growing at the rate of over 300,000 new people each year and has moved from the 4th largest State in the country to the 3rd largest State.

Centurion Education Foundation was started ten years ago by Dr. Andrew Knight. Knight began his career thirty years ago in a Christian elementary. He has since authored five books and is also the director of the Institute for Biblical Apologetics. Knight holds five degrees in theology, Christian education, leadership, and apologetics, and is currently pursuing his second doctoral degree.

1. https://tcf.org/content/report/child-care-cliff/ (accessed December 24, 2023).

The upcoming debate, "Is God responsible for Suffering" is a community outreach. The method is an apologetic debate. The atheist, Mr. Dan Barker will argue for a naturalist worldview position. At the same time Barker will argue that God is responsible for the suffering that touches everyone. Dr. Knight on the other hand will argue for a biblical, supernatural worldview. Knight will argue for the existence of an all-loving God who because of His righteous character must judge sin. As a result of fallen man we deal with the effects of moral and natural evil, both of which were brought on by the Fall of Adam and Eve. In spite of the fall of humanity God wants a relationship with each of us. This event will challenge people's thinking and their worldview. It is this pastors' intention that healing and hope with come out of this debate. www.ApologeticsNow.org

