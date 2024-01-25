WebLime Launches Enhanced Limey: Easy One-Page Sites with New Donation & Link Shortening Features

Lime Templates Limey's Buy Me a Coffee Limey's no-code site builder

Empowering No-Code Creators with Advanced Features for Seamless Digital Presence

Limey is easy to use! I keep recommending it to my creator friends. Thanks to the link in bio feature, I no longer bother about having all my links together without losing my aesthetics.” — Folasade Daini

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebLime, a renowned web development and marketing agency, is excited to announce significant new features to its popular platform, Limey. Already a favorite tool among thousands of creators for building responsive one-page websites, Limey offers enhanced functionalities, including one-time donation acceptance and link shortening.

These new features come nearly two years after Limey's initial launch and are part of WebLime's commitment to releasing new capabilities on a monthly basis. The addition of donation acceptance allows creators to receive support directly through their Limey sites, similar to popular platforms like Buy Me a Coffee. The link-shortening feature provides users with the ability to create custom, shortened URLs, further enhancing their digital presence.

Limey's target audience, no-code creators, will find these features particularly beneficial. The platform continues to cater to individuals who seek to build and manage their online presence effortlessly. With custom domains, webhooks for lead forms, and now, donation and link-shortening features, Limey stands out as a comprehensive solution for digital creators.

"We're thrilled to bring these new features to our users," said Edan Ben-Atar, Founder at WebLime. "Limey is all about simplicity and effectiveness, and with these enhancements, we're making it even easier for creators to connect with their audience and manage their online presence."

The testimonials on Limey's website speak volumes about its impact. Users have praised the platform for its ease of use, speed, and versatility. As Limey continues to evolve, WebLime remains dedicated to empowering creators with tools that are both powerful and user-friendly.

For more information about Limey and to explore its new features, visit https://limey.io.

About WebLime:

WebLime is a leading web development and marketing agency focused on delivering innovative and user-friendly digital solutions. With a passion for creativity and technology, WebLime strives to empower creators and businesses in the digital world.