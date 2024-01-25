CG PRO ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH Vu TECHNOLOGIES TO OFFER UNREAL ENGINE TRAINING

CG Pro Logo

Empowering the Next Generation of Content Creators through Innovative Virtual Production Training

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CG Pro, a leading institution in digital arts and technology training, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Vu Technologies, North America's largest network of Virtual Production studios. This collaboration provides specialized Unreal Engine, World Building, and operational training for Vu customers, making cutting-edge Virtual Production techniques accessible to a broader audience.

"Our partnership with CG Pro School aligns with the recent launch of Vu One and Virtual Studio and our commitment to making cutting-edge Virtual Production techniques possible for creators of all backgrounds,” said Jonathan Davila, President and Co-Founder at Vu Technologies. “Whether they are new to virtual production or looking to brush up on their skills, Vu customers can now receive the education needed through training at the highest levels to succeed in this dynamic industry."

Virtual Production has revolutionized the way digital and physical worlds interact, but, to-date, the steep learning curve and high costs have limited its reach. CG Pro, in partnership with Vu Technologies, aims to democratize this transformative technology. With its new all-in-one production solution, Vu One, which includes an easy-to-use LED wall and generative creative tools, they are making virtual production more accessible than ever before. CG Pro training modules on Virtual Production and Unreal Engine will now be included in that solution.

CG Pro is also now Vu Technologies LIVE training provider, giving direct access for Vu customers to pioneering and comprehensive Virtual Production courses, as well as curriculum development for educational institutions.

Edd Dawson-Taylor, Head of School at CG Pro, expressed: "We’re so excited to become an official training partner with Vu. Together we will further democratize access to Virtual Production at this exciting time in filmmaking and computer graphics.”

Vu One, recently launched by Vu Technologies, is an all-in-one Virtual Production studio that combines state-of-the-art LED display hardware with innovative software solutions, making it quicker and easier than ever before to go from concept to content. Vu One offers a turn-key approach to creators across industries, regardless of their technical expertise or budget constraints.

This partnership not only enhances the capabilities of Vu One but also provides a valuable educational resource to a wider audience. Whether you are a corporation, an educational institution, or an independent creator, this partnership between CG Pro and Vu Technologies opens up new avenues for storytelling in film, advertising, simulation, and other immersive experiences.

About CG Pro

About CG Pro: CG Pro, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a pioneer in the field of digital arts and technology training. With a mission to empower the next generation of creators, CG Pro offers a comprehensive range of courses in Virtual Production, Game Design, and VFX, led by industry experts. For more information, please visit https://www.becomecgpro.com.

About Vu Technologies: Vu is North America’s largest network of virtual studios and an emerging force in shaping the growing virtual production market. With a creatively diverse and technologically forward-thinking team of experts, Vu blends art and science to redefine virtualization and unlock new ways to visualize the world. With an expanding global network of Vu-operated and affiliate studios, its flagship all-in-one production solution, Vu One (vu.network/one), the Virtual Studio software platform, and a world-class team of creative storytellers, virtual artists, and technologists, Vu enables greater access to advanced virtual production technology. To learn more about Vu, please visit vu.network.

Partnership Announcement Video