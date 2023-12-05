CG PRO NAMED ONE OF FIVE PREMIER UNREAL AUTHORIZED TRAINING CENTERS GLOBALLY

Premier Unreal Authorized Training Center

Elevating the Future of Digital Arts and Technology through Industry Leading Unreal Engine Training

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CG Pro, a leader in digital arts and technology education, is excited to announce its designation by Epic Games as a Premier Unreal Authorized Training Center. CG Pro joins an exclusive group, one of only five Premier level training centers globally and the first and only Premier center in North America.

"We are thrilled to become a Premier Unreal Authorized Training Center! It is an honor to be a Premier training partner of Epic Games, and this distinction is a reflection of our commitment to the consistent quality and innovation that CG Pro brings to its public and corporate offerings," said Edd Dawson-Taylor, Head of School at CG Pro. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries in digital arts and technology, and this recognition empowers us to bring Unreal Engine's groundbreaking tools to an even wider audience."

This status comes as the School enters its third year of training students and companies on the latest released versions of the widely used Unreal Engine platform. CG Pro became an Unreal Authorized Training Center initially in 2021, and the World's first Connectors Authorized Training Centre in 2022. Premier status reflects a commitment to the highest quality live training, coming from top experts in multiple industries including Film, Broadcast, Games, Simulation, Aerospace and more.

A New Era in Unreal Engine Training

As a Premier Unreal Authorized Training Center, CG Pro offers an unparalleled range of specialized courses, from public offerings to private and custom solutions. Among the many LIVE online public courses offered they include:

- Unreal Engine for Filmmakers: A course for beginner or intermediate Unreal Engine artists, in which everyone finishes with a short film in 8 weeks

- Unreal Engine for ICVFX and Virtual Production: A specialized course that integrates Unreal Engine with Virtual Production techniques.

- Unreal Engine for Game Design: A comprehensive course focusing on game development using Unreal Engine.

- Advanced World Building in Unreal for FIlm: A deep dive into creating intricate and dynamic virtual worlds, suitable for Art Departments and more.

- Unreal Engine for Fortnite: A focused training in UEFN, which offers independent creators the potential to make their own games and experiences, without the technical, financial and distribution barriers. They stand to benefit from Epic’s industry leading financial model with the Creator Economy 2.0.

As well as the public course offerings, CG Pro offers private and custom training in addition to designing and developing curriculum for other leading educational institutions.

CG Pro has trained countless individuals as well as groups from world leading organizations such as Accenture, Metecs, NASA, Lockheed, Google, SCAD, and many more.

A Global Impact

The Premier Unreal Authorized Training Center designation amplifies CG Pro’s global reach, offering students, professionals, and companies around the world a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the field.

"Unreal Engine plays a key role in multiple industries, ranging from game development and film production to simulation, architectural visualization and many more," added Edd Dawson-Taylor. "As the only Premier Unreal Authorized Training Center in North America, we are uniquely positioned to lead the charge in Unreal Engine education across a wide spectrum of applications."

About CG Pro

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CG Pro is a trailblazer in digital arts and technology education, founded by industry veterans Edward Dawson-Taylor(Jungle Book, Lion King) and Jacqueline Cooper(Tron, Harry Potter). The school offers a wide array of live online courses in Virtual Production, Game Design, VFX, and specialized Unreal Engine training, all taught by leading industry professionals.

For more information, visit becomecgpro.com.

