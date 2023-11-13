California Ballet Conservatory Presents: 3rd Annual Nutcracker Extravaganza – Tickets Now Available

See the Wonder of The Sugarplum Fairy

Tickets now on sale for California Ballet Conservatory's 3rd Annual Nutcracker on Dec 2. A mesmerizing Vaganova ballet spectacle.

When I saw the Nutcracker last year, I'd expected kids dancing on the stage. What I witnessed was a spectacular rendition of the Nutcracker.” — Dr. Mike Wadden

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Ballet Conservatory (CBC) is elated to announce the sale of tickets for its 3rd Annual Nutcracker performance. The Performance will take place at Cordova High Performing Arts Center, 2239 Chase Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670, where viewers will see Vaganova Method Ballet trained dancers bring the timeless tale to life on December 2, 2023.

CBC's annual Nutcracker is more than a performance—it's a reflection of the dedication, passion, and rigorous training of our revered teachers and prodigious students. This year promises a unique show with a cast that truly exemplifies the essence of classical ballet.

Under the guidance of Ballet Director Ms. Killian Stephens, formerly of the Arizona Ballet, this production has continually reached new heights. Her vast expertise and innovative choreographic insights ensure a mesmerizing experience for all.

Performance Details:

Venue: Cordova High Performing Arts Center, 2239 Chase Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Date: December 2, 2023

Matinee: 2:00 PM

Evening Show: 5:00 PM

Tickets are available for purchase from today.

Tickets available at: https://california-ballet-conservatory.ticketleap.com/2023-nutcracker/t/pr/

About California Ballet Conservatory:

Committed to providing exceptional dance and classical ballet education to dancers of all ages, CBC prepares young, committed dancers to realize their dance aspirations. Offering more than just ballet technique, students delve into music, ballet history, and classical terminology, cultivating a life-long appreciation for the arts. CBC’s curriculum, a blend of the Vaganova method and Balanchine stylings, emphasizes respected ballet principles with a keen understanding of kinesiology and injury prevention. Performance is integral to our education, offering students invaluable onstage experience, crucial for aspiring professional dancers. CBC students have earned accolades, acceptances, and scholarships from prominent Ballet Summer Intensive programs and elite University Dance Programs nationwide.