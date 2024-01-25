Ziperase Data Erasure Expands Operations to Australia

Ziperase Expands Down Under to Serve APAC

Ziperase announces its expansion into the Australian market with the establishment of Ziperase PTY LTD

Establishing Ziperase PTY LTD in Australia is a pivotal move for us. It allows us to better support our existing global customers and positions us to meet the growing demand in the APAC region.” — Khalid Elibiary, CEO of Ziperase

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase Data Erasure, a leader in secure data sanitization solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into the Australian market with the establishment of Ziperase PTY LTD. This new entity will be the focal point for servicing the Australia, New Zealand, and Asia Pacific region (APAC).

Expansion Driven by Customer Support and Regional Growth.

This expansion into Australia aligns with Ziperase's dedication to providing exceptional products and services and enhancing its sales and support network in the APAC region. Khalid Elibiary, CEO of Ziperase, commented: "Establishing Ziperase PTY LTD in Australia is a pivotal move for us. It allows us to better support our existing global customers and positions us to meet the growing demand in the APAC region."

Path to Common Criteria Certification.

Ziperase is on track to achieve Common Criteria Certification by the second quarter of 2024 through the Australian Information Security Evaluation Program (AISEP). The AISEP evaluates and certifies products to provide a level of assurance in its security functionality in order to protect systems and data against threats. These evaluation activities are certified by the Australian Certification Authority (ACA).

This certification will further solidify Ziperase's position as a trusted provider of customer-focused data erasure solutions, catering to the stringent requirements of customers, including Australian government agencies and twenty-five other affiliated organizations.

About Ziperase Data Erasure

Ziperase provides advanced software and hardware solutions for comprehensive and secure data erasure. With a history spanning over two decades, the company has established a reputation for delivering user-friendly and highly effective data sanitization tools. These solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of small to medium enterprises, data centers, ITADs, and large corporations alike, across various sectors.

Discover how Ziperase’s certified automated data erasure solutions can protect your organization at ziperase.com.

Contact Information:

Ziperase - USB Erase - Erasing With a Bootable USB Drive