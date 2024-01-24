Historical Society to present 2023 Supreme Court review program

The California Supreme Court Historical Society will present an MCLE program, “Looking Back: A review of significant decisions of the California Supreme Court in 2023.” Justice Joshua Groban will introduce the program, which will be presented by David Carrillo of Berkeley Law.
