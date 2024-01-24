24 January 2024

310

Issues of Turkmen-Japanese interparliamentary сooperation were discussed

On January 23, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Japanese deputies led by the chairman of the Japanese-Turkmen interparliamentary friendship group, member of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan Endo Toshiaki.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the important role of inter-parliamentary relations, which are one of the key areas for expanding the partnership between the two countries. In this regard, the importance of the activities of the Turkmen-Japanese parliamentary friendship group was noted.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that parliamentary diplomacy has a special place in the foreign policy of Turkmenistan, and indicated that parliamentary cooperation of youth plays an important role in the further dynamic development of bilateral parliamentary relations.

Also, for further discussion of the interparliamentary agenda, the parties agreed to organize a visit of the speaker of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan to Tokyo and Japanese parliamentarians to Ashgabat in the first half of 2024.