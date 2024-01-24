24 January 2024

Meetings of the delegation of Turkmenistan with transport and communications state agencies of Japan

On January 23, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister for Digital Transformation of Japan Taro Kono.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the field of digital infrastructure, digitalization of the economy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, the Internet, personnel training and updating the legislative framework were discussed.

The parties also outlined new ways of cooperation in the field of digital technologies and innovation.

In addition, representatives of the Turkmen delegation, as part of a working visit to Japan, held meetings at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, as well as with the Japanese companies “NTT Group” and “NEC Corporation”, during which a detailed exchange of views on prospects took place interaction in the transport, logistics and communication spheres.