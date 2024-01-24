Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,325 in the last 365 days.

Meetings of the delegation of Turkmenistan with transport and communications state agencies of Japan

24 January 2024

326

Meetings of the delegation of Turkmenistan with transport and communications state agencies of Japan

On January 23, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister for Digital Transformation of Japan Taro Kono.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the field of digital infrastructure, digitalization of the economy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, the Internet, personnel training and updating the legislative framework were discussed.

The parties also outlined new ways of cooperation in the field of digital technologies and innovation.

In addition, representatives of the Turkmen delegation, as part of a working visit to Japan, held meetings at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, as well as with the Japanese companies “NTT Group” and “NEC Corporation”, during which a detailed exchange of views on prospects took place interaction in the transport, logistics and communication spheres.

You just read:

Meetings of the delegation of Turkmenistan with transport and communications state agencies of Japan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more