Adrianne Fekete, Founder of I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media, Accepted into the Forbes Business Council

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adrianne Fekete , Founder of I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council , the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.Adrianne was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.As a member of the Forbes Council, Adrianne has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Adrianne will also have the opportunity to share her expert insights through original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.“I am super excited about my partnership with Forbes and the opportunity to collaborate with these amazing committee members,” says Fekete.“Our purpose is to empower people with the Rockstar Confidence™ to pursue their dreams regardless of struggles or obstacles. People need to hear about the struggles because they are genuine, and I feel this is the missing link. Through mentorship, awareness, and advocacy, we have created a space for others to learn and grow,” she says.“Our world is in a place right now where people need to feel hope, community, and trust. So that is what was built. Joining the Forbes community is truly an honour and fully aligns with our vision of coming together for one common mission: To be a part of the solution because empowered leaders, empower leaders,” says Fekete.The I Am Unbreakable™ community, encompassing the podcast, magazine, speakers, and events, stands united in its commitment to amplifying voices that create a positive impact worldwide. These are the voices of outstanding thought leaders, change-makers and disruptors who are passionate about leadership, equality, mentorship, and social influence. The I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media Brand is all about “girl power” and sharing the stories of women who continue to crush it in business, sports, entertainment, boardrooms, and many other fields.“Our mission is to empower women to exceed their own expectations, whether they are founders, entrepreneurs, CEOs, leading a ground-breaking venture or creating positive change within their community or organization; movement forward is movement. We are dedicated to supporting women to unlock their full superpower potential while inspiring them to be the rockstar they were born to be,” adds Fekete.To learn more about Fekete and her drive to empower women, visit www.iamunbreakable.com today.

