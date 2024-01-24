Update No. 1: Vermont State Police provides update on suspicious death in St. Johnsbury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on suspicious death in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024) — The investigation into Tuesday evening’s suspicious death in St. Johnsbury remains active and ongoing.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, detectives with the Vermont State Police continued their investigation by interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area, speaking with neighbors and attempting to locate video evidence. The Crime Scene Search Team processed the scene at 510 Portland St. where the vehicle and body were discovered. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife assisted the Crime Scene Search Team by utilizing their canine to search for evidence.

The victim was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy, which is expected to occur Thursday. The Vermont State Police has tentatively identified the victim but will withhold the name until the completion of the autopsy.

As a part of this investigation, two individuals have been detained on unrelated, out-of-state warrants. No further information about these individuals is available.

Anyone who has information or possible surveillance video showing the scene during the late afternoon and early evening hours of Tuesday, Jan. 23, is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Members of the media requesting an on-camera briefing should go to the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. for an availability with Detective Lt. Eric Albright.

The state police will continue to provide updates as the case develops.

***Initial news release, 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024***

The Vermont State Police and the St. Johnsbury Police Department are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Tuesday evening, Jan. 23, 2024, in St. Johnsbury.

The investigation began at about 5:55 p.m. when St. Johnsbury police received a report from a passerby who saw a vehicle with apparent bullet holes in a parking lot in the area of 510 Portland St., and an individual inside the vehicle who was slumped over. Responding officers located an adult female deceased at the scene.

Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the community.

This case is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, and Victim Services Unit. St. Johnsbury police are providing assistance. The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team will respond Wednesday morning to process the location.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The names of the individuals involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other details are currently available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation evolves.

- 30 -