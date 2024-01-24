TCEQ approves fines totaling $382,147

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $379,609 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one agriculture, one Edwards Aquifer, one industrial wastewater discharge, one municipal solid waste, three municipal wastewater discharge, one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two municipal solid waste, two petroleum storage tank, and one water quality.

In addition, on Jan. 16, 2024, the executive director approved penalties totaling $2,538 against two entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2024. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.