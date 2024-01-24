34 Fire Service Leaders Graduate from Management Training Program
STOW — Nearly three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated today from the 29th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program.
The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and the University of Massachusetts Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management. Through classroom instruction and out-of-class assignments, the course delivers intensive training in the non-fire suppression aspects of managing a municipal fire department.
“The Chief Fire Officer program is a tremendous opportunity for new chiefs and rising officers,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, who graduated from the program in 2016. “The rigorous instruction in such a wide variety of topics will help these graduates provide the leadership that their departments and communities deserve. Completing the program is a major accomplishment and I want to congratulate all of them on their initiative and dedication to professional development.”
The Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program covers a spectrum of topics considered essential for effective public sector management. It includes human resource management, ethics, executive leadership, governmental and organization structures, information management, customer-focused strategic planning, legal issues, budgets and public finance, community awareness, and labor relations. The curriculum helps fire officers improve their ability to lead and manage personnel, understand employees’ needs and problems, communicate effectively to a variety of audiences, and leverage inter-agency cooperation. The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers this program tuition-free.
The 2023-2024 graduating class was drawn the fire departments of Amesbury, Ayer, Barnstable, Bedford, Bolton, Canton, Cotuit, Dennis, East Longmeadow, Erving, Everett, Framingham, Freetown, Hopkinton, Lawrence, Lowell, Ludlow, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Medway, Natick, New Bedford, Northampton, Northbridge, Onset, Royalston, Sharon, Ware, Wellfleet, West Springfield, Westfield, and Winchester, where its members serve as chiefs, deputy chiefs, and captains. They are:
Amesbury Deputy Chief Robert Serino
Ayer Deputy Chief Jeremy Januskiewicz
Barnstable Deputy Chief Kevin Brailey
Bedford Acting/Interim Chief John Daniels
Bolton Deputy Chief Dana Amendola
Canton Chief Wendell Robery
Cotuit Deputy Chief Shane Clark
Dennis Chief Christopher Guerreiro
East Longmeadow Deputy Chief Christopher Beecher
Erving Chief Philip Wonkka
Everett Deputy Chief Lawrence Cardinale
Framingham Deputy Chief Nader Hamed
Framingham Deputy Chief Kevin Sullivan
Freetown Chief Harrie Ashley
Hopkinton Chief Gary Daugherty
Lawrence Deputy Chief Matthew Nadeau
Lowell Deputy Chief Timothy Casey
Ludlow Deputy Chief Jeffrey Lavoie
Manchester-by-the-Sea Chief James McNeilly
Medway Deputy Chief Craig Vinton
Natick Acting/Interim Deputy Chief Andrew Hladick
New Bedford Chief Scott Kruger
Northampton Deputy Chief Andrew Breen
Northampton Deputy Chief Michael Hatch
Northbridge Deputy Chief Anthony Genga
Onset Assistant Chief Howard Andersen
Royalston Chief Eric Jack
Sharon Deputy Chief Jeffrey Ricker
Ware Chief James Martinez
Wellfleet Deputy Chief Joseph Cappello
West Springfield Chief Christopher Bartone
West Springfield Deputy Chief Richard Craven
Westfield Chief Patrick Egloff
Winchester Captain Kenneth Temple
