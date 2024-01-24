34 Fire Service Leaders Graduate from Management Training Program 

STOW — Nearly three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated today from the 29th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program.

The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and the University of Massachusetts Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management. Through classroom instruction and out-of-class assignments, the course delivers intensive training in the non-fire suppression aspects of managing a municipal fire department.

“The Chief Fire Officer program is a tremendous opportunity for new chiefs and rising officers,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, who graduated from the program in 2016. “The rigorous instruction in such a wide variety of topics will help these graduates provide the leadership that their departments and communities deserve. Completing the program is a major accomplishment and I want to congratulate all of them on their initiative and dedication to professional development.”

The Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program covers a spectrum of topics considered essential for effective public sector management. It includes human resource management, ethics, executive leadership, governmental and organization structures, information management, customer-focused strategic planning, legal issues, budgets and public finance, community awareness, and labor relations. The curriculum helps fire officers improve their ability to lead and manage personnel, understand employees’ needs and problems, communicate effectively to a variety of audiences, and leverage inter-agency cooperation. The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers this program tuition-free.

The 2023-2024 graduating class was drawn the fire departments of Amesbury, Ayer, Barnstable, Bedford, Bolton, Canton, Cotuit, Dennis, East Longmeadow, Erving, Everett, Framingham, Freetown, Hopkinton, Lawrence, Lowell, Ludlow, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Medway, Natick, New Bedford, Northampton, Northbridge, Onset, Royalston, Sharon, Ware, Wellfleet, West Springfield, Westfield, and Winchester, where its members serve as chiefs, deputy chiefs, and captains. They are:

Amesbury Deputy Chief Robert Serino

Ayer Deputy Chief Jeremy Januskiewicz

Barnstable Deputy Chief Kevin Brailey

Bedford Acting/Interim Chief John Daniels

Bolton Deputy Chief Dana Amendola

Canton Chief Wendell Robery

Cotuit Deputy Chief Shane Clark

Dennis Chief Christopher Guerreiro

East Longmeadow Deputy Chief Christopher Beecher

Erving Chief Philip Wonkka

Everett Deputy Chief Lawrence Cardinale

Framingham Deputy Chief Nader Hamed

Framingham Deputy Chief Kevin Sullivan

Freetown Chief Harrie Ashley

Hopkinton Chief Gary Daugherty

Lawrence Deputy Chief Matthew Nadeau

Lowell Deputy Chief Timothy Casey

Ludlow Deputy Chief Jeffrey Lavoie

Manchester-by-the-Sea Chief James McNeilly

Medway Deputy Chief Craig Vinton

Natick Acting/Interim Deputy Chief Andrew Hladick

New Bedford Chief Scott Kruger

Northampton Deputy Chief Andrew Breen

Northampton Deputy Chief Michael Hatch

Northbridge Deputy Chief Anthony Genga

Onset Assistant Chief Howard Andersen

Royalston Chief Eric Jack

Sharon Deputy Chief Jeffrey Ricker

Ware Chief James Martinez

Wellfleet Deputy Chief Joseph Cappello

West Springfield Chief Christopher Bartone

West Springfield Deputy Chief Richard Craven

Westfield Chief Patrick Egloff

Winchester Captain Kenneth Temple

