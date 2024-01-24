Submit Release
34 Fire Service Leaders Graduate from Management Training Program 

Photo of 34 fire chiefs in uniform

STOWNearly three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated today from the 29th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program.

The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and the University of Massachusetts Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management. Through classroom instruction and out-of-class assignments, the course delivers intensive training in the non-fire suppression aspects of managing a municipal fire department.

“The Chief Fire Officer program is a tremendous opportunity for new chiefs and rising officers,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, who graduated from the program in 2016. “The rigorous instruction in such a wide variety of topics will help these graduates provide the leadership that their departments and communities deserve. Completing the program is a major accomplishment and I want to congratulate all of them on their initiative and dedication to professional development.”

The Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program covers a spectrum of topics considered essential for effective public sector management. It includes human resource management, ethics, executive leadership, governmental and organization structures, information management, customer-focused strategic planning, legal issues, budgets and public finance, community awareness, and labor relations. The curriculum helps fire officers improve their ability to lead and manage personnel, understand employees’ needs and problems, communicate effectively to a variety of audiences, and leverage inter-agency cooperation.  The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers this program tuition-free.

The 2023-2024 graduating class was drawn the fire departments of Amesbury, Ayer, Barnstable, Bedford, Bolton, Canton, Cotuit, Dennis, East Longmeadow, Erving, Everett, Framingham, Freetown, Hopkinton, Lawrence, Lowell, Ludlow, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Medway, Natick, New Bedford, Northampton, Northbridge, Onset, Royalston, Sharon, Ware, Wellfleet, West Springfield, Westfield, and Winchester, where its members serve as chiefs, deputy chiefs, and captains. They are:

Amesbury Deputy Chief Robert Serino                                             

Ayer Deputy Chief Jeremy Januskiewicz                              

Barnstable Deputy Chief Kevin Brailey                                            

Bedford Acting/Interim Chief John Daniels                          

Bolton Deputy Chief Dana Amendola                                  

Canton Chief Wendell Robery                                              

Cotuit Deputy Chief Shane Clark                              

Dennis Chief Christopher Guerreiro                                      

East Longmeadow Deputy Chief Christopher Beecher                                 

Erving Chief Philip Wonkka                                                 

Everett Deputy Chief Lawrence Cardinale                            

Framingham Deputy Chief Nader Hamed                                        

Framingham Deputy Chief Kevin Sullivan                                       

Freetown Chief Harrie Ashley                                                           

Hopkinton Chief Gary Daugherty                                                     

Lawrence Deputy Chief Matthew Nadeau                            

Lowell Deputy Chief Timothy Casey                                    

Ludlow Deputy Chief Jeffrey Lavoie                                    

Manchester-by-the-Sea Chief James McNeilly         

Medway Deputy Chief Craig Vinton                                    

Natick Acting/Interim Deputy Chief Andrew Hladick         

New Bedford Chief Scott Kruger                                                      

Northampton Deputy Chief Andrew Breen                                       

Northampton Deputy Chief Michael Hatch                                      

Northbridge Deputy Chief Anthony Genga                          

Onset Assistant Chief Howard Andersen                              

Royalston Chief Eric Jack                                                     

Sharon Deputy Chief Jeffrey Ricker                                     

Ware Chief James Martinez                                                   

Wellfleet Deputy Chief Joseph Cappello                              

West Springfield Chief Christopher Bartone                                    

West Springfield Deputy Chief Richard Craven                                           

Westfield Chief Patrick Egloff                                                          

Winchester Captain Kenneth Temple            

 

