SkyOne FCU and Surf Industry Members Association Unveil Eco-Friendly Credit Card for Ocean Conservation Enthusiasts
SkyOne FCU partners with Surf Industry Members Association (SIMA) to launch the SIMA Platinum Rewards Visa®, promoting ocean conservation and sustainability.
This is the only credit card that funds ocean conservation with every purchase and features exclusive art from our Spilt Life campaign.”HAWTHORNE, CA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyOne Federal Credit Union proudly announces an innovative collaboration with Surf Industry Members Association (SIMA) through the launch of the SIMA Platinum Rewards Visa® Credit Card. This co-branded credit card is designed for individuals passionate about ocean conservation and sustainability.
— Vipe Desai, Executive Director of Surf Industry Members Association
The SIMA Platinum Rewards Visa® Credit Card, a result of the partnership with SkyOne Federal Credit Union, introduces a range of distinctive features aimed at empowering individuals, driving ocean conservation efforts, and contributing to a greener planet:
A Gift to Our Oceans: Every transaction made with the SIMA Credit Card in collaboration with SkyOne Federal Credit Union transforms into a meaningful gift to our oceans. Contributions will support the SIMA Environmental Fund, which has already dedicated over $10 million to safeguarding marine ecosystems. More than just a financial tool, the SIMA Platinum Rewards Visa® Credit Card represents a significant contribution to a cleaner, healthier planet.
Designed with Sustainability in Mind: The card is crafted from reclaimed ocean-bound plastic, embodying sustainability that aligns with the core values of SkyOne and SIMA. Every purchase is a commitment to a greener future. The card includes a Surfrider Foundation membership, reinforcing our commitment to grassroots efforts for ocean health.
"This is the only credit card that funds ocean conservation with every purchase and features exclusive art from our Spilt Life campaign," said Vipe Desai, Executive Director of Surf Industry Members Association. "Now everyone can be an ocean champion by turning their daily spending into a powerful tool for positive change."
"At SkyOne Federal Credit Union, we strongly believe in combining financial excellence with environmental responsibility. Our partnership with the Surf Industry Member Association demonstrates this commitment by offering a credit card that provides exceptional rewards and supports the SIMA environmental fund, contributing to positive change for our oceans," said Shannon Doiron, Chief Strategy Officer at SkyOne Federal Credit Union.
The Surf Industry Member Association and SkyOne Federal Credit Union are reshaping the future by combining environmental conservation and financial empowerment. For full details and to apply, visit SkyOne SIMA Card.
About SkyOne Federal Credit Union
Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Hawthorne, California, with over 60,000 members nationwide and $938 million in assets. The credit union offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, business loans, and investment services. SkyOne is enthusiastic about helping its members build a solid financial foundation by providing the tools to succeed financially. Deposits are federally insured for at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Learn more at www.skyone.org.
Michelle Markham, Marketing Manager
SkyOne Federal Credit Union
mmarkham@skyone.org
