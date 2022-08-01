SkyOne Federal Credit Union Enhances Courtesy Pay, Reduces Overdraft Fees
HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyOne Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce its newest effort to support its members. Effective immediately, SkyOne is enhancing its Discretionary Overdraft Protection Program, or Courtesy Pay, to help guard members against returned or declined purchases.
With the new changes to the program, overdraft fees have been reduced to $10 from $30. Additionally, members will not incur more than three fees per calendar day. This fee cap includes purchases by ACH, with checks, and through debit card transactions.
“During these unprecedented times, SkyOne is doing all we can to help our members get ahead and stay there,” SkyOne President and CEO Joseph Whitaker said. “As the aftereffects of the pandemic continue and our economy begins to see the effects of inflation, every sector is feeling the crunch. SkyOne hopes to extend some assistance to our members by improving our Overdraft Protection policies.”
Courtesy Pay is a free service that SkyOne provides to members who opt-in. It also offers Overdraft Protection, which covers purchases if a member’s checking account has insufficient funds. Overdraft Protection can pull from a Savings Account, Money Market Account, Visa Credit Card, or SkyOne Line of Credit to handle the transaction. Updates to the Fee Schedule can be found at skyone.org/fee-schedule.
About SkyOne Federal Credit Union
Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 50,000 members nationwide and $700 million in assets, headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The credit union offers a full suite of financial products including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, business loans, and investment services. SkyOne is enthusiastic about helping its members build a strong financial foundation by providing the tools to reach financial success. Deposits are federally insured for at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Learn more at www.skyone.org.
Melissa Choi, Acting VP of Member Experience
SkyOne Federal Credit Union
mchoi@skyone.org
