SkyOne Federal Credit Union Reaches Historic Milestone of $1 Billion in Assets After 75 Years of Service.
SkyOne Federal Credit Union announces a significant achievement in its 75-year journey by reaching $1 billion in assets.
Established in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union has prioritized its members' financial well-being, offering a wide range of products and services tailored to meet their evolving needs. From savings and checking accounts to loans and wealth management, the credit union has remained dedicated to helping its members achieve their financial goals.
"We are excited to reach this monumental milestone of $1 billion in assets," said Joseph Whitaker, President and CEO of SkyOne. "This achievement reflects the trust and confidence that our members have placed in us over the years. It also underscores our commitment to providing personalized financial solutions that make a positive difference in the lives of our members and the community."
"Reaching $1 billion in assets reflects our commitment to serving our members and community," said Theodore P. Byrne, Ph.D., J.D., Chairman of the Board at SkyOne Federal Credit Union. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team in providing exceptional financial services and serves as a reminder of our mission to continue making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve.
SkyOne Federal Credit Union has always focused on delivering exceptional value and service to its members as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. By prioritizing their needs and fostering a culture that makes it easy for members, the credit union has built strong and enduring relationships with members, employers, and community groups nationwide.
"Our success is a result of the collective efforts of our dedicated staff, loyal members, and supportive community," added Whitaker. "We remain focused on our mission to serve our members with integrity, transparency, and financial services that meet their individual needs."
SkyOne Federal Credit Union's next chapter focuses on innovation, growth, and, above all, the well-being of its members and the community.
About SkyOne Federal Credit Union
Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Hawthorne, California, with over 60,000 members nationwide and $1 billion in assets. The credit union offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, business loans, and investment services. SkyOne is enthusiastic about helping its members build a solid financial foundation by providing the tools to succeed financially. Deposits are federally insured for at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Learn more at www.skyone.org.
