Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA Joins Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha Celebrations Across the United States

Shri Ram Consecration Ceremony Celebration Devotees at Los Angeles, CA

Hindu Americans celebrated Shri Ram temple consecration with car rallies, temple services, and gatherings, joined by civic officials & Interfaith leaders.

ROCKAWAY , NEW JERSEY, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) joyously joins Hindu Americans in celebrating the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, India. The organization extends warm greetings to the community as it gladly partook in various celebrations across the United States. Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha, a significant milestone for the Hindu civilization, commemorates the consecration of the revered Lord Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya after five hundred years.

The celebrations across the United States included car rallies, Deepotsav (Festival of Lights) in homes and Hindu cultural centers, and singing and chanting in temples, creating an atmosphere of spirituality and community bonding. Over a thousand temples around the country organized celebrations in the form of bhajans, kirtans and special poojas. More than 60 car rallies and Tesla light shows were organized across 21 states, wherein the devotees of Shri Ram participated enthusiastically. In Greater Boston, Hindu Americans organized a car rally covering 70+ miles in frigid sub-zero windchill temperature that involved over 500 participants in 250 cars. In Chicagoland, over a thousand devotees celebrated the occasion at the ALTGC Temple in the Mall Of India amid drum beats and lights. The Ram Yatra car rally in Seattle saw 75 cars visiting 13 temples in the area and lasting 12 hours. A similar car rally in Houston had over 200 cars visiting 11 temples. Car rallies were also held in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Dallas Fort Worth, San Fransisco, Denver, Tampa, Philadelphia, Portland, and other metro areas.

Additionally, a ‘padayatra’ was organized in Sacramento, in which children and adults eagerly joined a procession holding pictures of Shri Ram and chanting “Jai Shri Ram” with devotion and fervor. Across the nation, over 550 Hindu American students from 108 universities and high schools came together online to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. In New Jersey, an educational exhibition was organized on the theme of “Ramayana around the world”. HSS volunteers attended these and similar programs, which also showed enthusiastic participation from the broader Hindu community.

The occasion garnered support and greetings from various leaders, including Mayors, Congressmen, State Senators, community leaders, and Interfaith officials. Attending the celebration in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams called the occasion “extremely important” for Hindus, as “it allows them to celebrate and lift their spirituality to help us all”. Noted author and historian David Frawley called the Shri Ram Temple’s inauguration in Ayodhya a “civilizational revival”, stating that “Lord Ram has outlasted all history”. Congressman Dr. Rich McCormick of Georgia called the moment “a huge accomplishment after 500 years of struggle” and congratulated the Hindu community. Leading the celebrations at Times Square in New York, American Hindu, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati called the temple “a mandir of peace, of unity, of love, of dharma, of oneness”. Charlie Wiles, Executive Director of the Center for Interfaith Cooperation witnessed the consecration ceremony along with other Interfaith members at the Hindu Temple of Central Indiana. He felt “the passion, the revelry, the devotion was just glorious to witness” and expressed happiness “for being part of this historic event”. In Houston, leaders from the Muslim community participated in the celebrations marking the occasion. In San Antonio, the Ram Car Yatra was welcomed in the Sikh Gurudwara. The recognition by these community leaders reflects the multicultural and inclusive spirit of the celebrations.

HSS USA expresses its gratitude to the Hindu community, Hindu temples around the country, all community organizations, and the well-wishers of the Hindu American community, who organized and participated in the celebrations of Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha. Their support contributes to fostering a sense of unity and understanding among diverse communities in the United States. As Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA continues its commitment to community service and cultural education, the organization looks forward to future celebrations and collaborative initiatives that promote harmony and goodwill among all communities.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS):

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) is an American non-profit organization committed to promoting the values of Hindu culture fostering the ideals of unity, selfless service, and spiritual growth. With chapters across the United States, HSS actively engages in community service, cultural programs, and initiatives that aim to benefit society. HSS seeks to empower individuals to become well-rounded citizens who contribute to the betterment of their communities and the world.