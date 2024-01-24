Two Request for Proposals Now Open for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Grant Funding

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the release of two requests for proposals (RFP) as required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) , to award multi-year funding to eligible agencies for the provision of WIOA Title II Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA) 231 services and the provision of WIOA Title II Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA) Section 243, Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education/Integrated Education and Training (IELCE).

It is the purpose of Maine Adult Education under WIOA to provide adult education and literacy services that align with the goals in the State of Maine Unified Plan and encourage the growth of educational opportunities and, where applicable, to ensure career, citizenship, and college readiness for all Maine adults (Maine Education and School Statutes 20-A, 8601).

Signed into law in 2014, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires the alignment of workforce, education, and economic development systems to support access to high-quality, comprehensive, and accessible workforce services for all individuals, including those with significant barriers to employment. Title II of WIOA retains and expands the purposes of the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA), which aims to help adults, including immigrants, acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to obtain employment, become full partners in the educational development of their children, improve economic opportunities for their family, and aid in the transition to postsecondary education and training.

The request for proposal (RFP), which includes information regarding eligibility, program requirements, and more, is available here.

Below is the anticipated timeline for the Department’s current AEFLA grant competitions:

Timeline AEFLA 231

(Link to RFP here: 202312252)

AEFLA 243 (IELCE)

(Link to RPF here: 202401001) RFP Released to Public January 23, 2024 January 17,2024 Bidders Conference February 5, 2024 n/a Deadline for Submission of Questions in Response to RFP February 9, 2024 January 25, 2024 Proposal Deadline March 7, 2024 February 29, 2024 Grant Award Notifications May 2024 May 2024 Grant Award Start Date July 2024 July 2024

Please be advised that the dates above are subject to change. Interested organizations must consult the RFP document for the most accurate dates and deadlines regarding this opportunity.

For more information on AEFLA 231 and 243 , contact State Adult Education Director Megan Dichter at megan.dichter@maine.gov.