TuxCare Extended Lifecycle Support for CentOS 7 Offers Security, Compliance, and Migration Guidance
New CentOS 7 ELS Complete tier of service from TuxCare is set to make CentOS 7 end of a life a non-event when it takes place on June 30, 2024PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced the debut of a new tier of service within its much anticipated CentOS 7 Extended Life Support (ELS) service.
The company’s new CentOS 7 ELS Complete tier incorporating TuxCare’s standard 5 years of security patching past CentOS 7 EOL, instantly available exclusive patches for 60+ high and critical CVEs unpatched by CentOS, and a 14-day SLA for all newly discovered high-risk vulnerabilities, now goes a step further. . It offers direct access to TuxCare’s seasoned enterprise architects for specialized CentOS 7 technical support and migration guidance to ensure the smoothest transition to a new Linux distribution at customers’ convenience.
CentOS 7 remains one of the most popular Linux distributions, supporting many business-critical workloads worldwide. Migrating these workloads to a new Linux distribution poses a significant challenge and requires careful planning. Given that CentOS 8 is already EOL (End of Life) and there's no CentOS 9 on the horizon, organizations lack a straightforward upgrade path. They need more time and expert assistance to carefully and safely evaluate alternatives that support their specific use cases and move forward effectively.
“By offering both a standard and complete tier of service, we’re providing organizations with the flexibility to choose the level of support that best fits their specific needs,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We’re pleased to now offer such a comprehensive ELS service tier option that proactively provides the peace of mind that systems will continue to function normally and safely – enabling organizations to move forward smoothly and according to plan. The combination of our renowned experts and commitment to ongoing innovation enables TuxCare to provide the industry-leading answer to EOL scenarios.”
Pricing
The new CentOS 7 ELS Complete tier of service costs $6.45 per month or $64.50 annually, per system. TuxCare incorporated CentOS 7 technical support into the company’s existing CentOS 7 ELS + SLA service at no additional charge.
Early Access
Organizations can sign up for Early Access to CentOS 7 ELS to avoid a rushed migration and receive immediate patches for numerous high and critical CVEs (CVSS 7+) that haven’t been patched by the CentOS Project.
For more information and a comprehensive list of what’s included in CentOS 7 technical support, visit www.tuxcare.com/extended-lifecycle-support/centos-7-extended-support.
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com. To stay connected with TuxCare, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.
