SW Sustainability Solutions Inc. Embraces Change in Environmental Compliance Legislation
EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s world the public is becoming more focused on environmentally sustainable consumerism. A fundamental component that companies have been using are packaging and labels which contain eco-friendly branding, and an increasing willingness to pay more to source sustainable products. However, not all businesses are practicing this with integrity and are taking advantage of consumers who are aiming to reduce their carbon footprint on the environment. Thus, legislating bodies have been concerned with the verifiability of these claims brands are making - specifically those marked as biodegradable, green, nature friendly, energy efficient, etc.
At this time, states are strengthening laws that will restrict the marketing of products as biodegradable; and may require biodegradable claims only in conjunction with the proven ability to be compostable. These legislation changes are not just happening domestically in the US, but internationally. The European Union is set to enforce stringent laws that ban businesses from using terms like ‘eco’ and ‘climate neutral’ without substantiated proof by 2026.
Many third party investigative bodies that have conducted biodegradability claims in the past are now erring on the side of caution with retiring such certifications. GreenCircle Certified, LLC (GreenCircle) feels that the regulations on biodegradability are not clear enough for a broad use of the term that meets the FTC Green Guides of “completely break down and return to nature within a reasonable short period of time after customary disposal”.
As global environmental standards evolve, SW commits to exceeding expectations with its B Corp ethos and innovative EcoTek technology. Our commitment is restated and obligation to meet current compliance standards regarding sustainability in the glove industry. While customers may be unfamiliar to the changes evolving in the industry, flexibility remains a key focus for our brand. and the first to understand upcoming trends on sustainability.
A recent report from BPI and Closed Loop Partners’ Composting Consortium revealed that approximately 49% of survey respondents struggled to differentiate between "biodegradable" and "compostable." Despite our ongoing educational initiatives to clarify the distinction between compostable and biodegradable, customer inquiries persist, questioning whether Ecotek gloves are compostable. All compostable products are biodegradable, but biodegradable products are not always compostable. Both terms are used interchangeably, which contributes to consumer confusion.
To clear up some confusion and to offer more transparency:
Ecotek gloves, rigorously tested per ASTM D5526 and other third party investigative organizations, the specific enzymes incorporated into rigorous testing has been conducted on our gloves according to ASTM D5526 standards, demonstrating a 92.6% breakdown of glove mass within 2.5 years when appropriately disposed of in a contemporary landfill. Furthermore, the residues were subjected to testing and confirmed to be non-toxic.
The formula has been recently revised to be incineration friendly, with incineration emissions data showing substantial reductions in pollutants compared to conventional gloves.
To prevent consumer errors, a clear statement will be integrated or icon indicating that Ecotek gloves are "Not Compostable." Per ASTM definition, the biodegradability of Ecotek technology is a notable feature, but we recognize that governing bodies prefer we be clearer with how our products should be disposed of - in industrial landfills - so we will move away from labeling our products as biodegradable.
In a world where sustainable choices matter more than ever, it's crucial to question the environmental claims made by businesses. As consumers, you have the power to drive change and demand transparency in eco-friendly practices. Don't hesitate to inquire about testing reports that validate biodegradability claims. At SW Sustainability Solutions, we are committed to transparency and are fully capable of providing comprehensive testing reports. SW Sustainability Solutions Inc. is not just reacting to regulatory changes but is actively embracing them, driven by a vision to deliver sustainable hand protection without compromise. By adopting EcoTek technology across its product lines, SW is leading by example, showing that responsible business practices can go hand-in-hand with commercial success.
