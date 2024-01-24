SKYROCKETING SALES OF MICRO-ALGAE EXPLAINED ON BELLADOLCI.COM WEBSITE

Bella Dolci logo

BellaDolci horiz logo

Awareness, availability, effectiveness and affordability Are Reasons Given

“Each product is a sustainable, non-GMO vegetable crop grown organically in triple-filtered spring mountain water and contain 60% protein, 40 vitamins and minerals ... and nothing else.” ”
— Anthony J Tortorici
ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why would anyone consume spirulina and chlorella, the two forms of micro-algae endorsed by NASA and the United Nations as the world’s most nutritionally dense food?

According to research by Bella Dolci LLC, references to consumption of algae by emperors may be found in Chinese literature dating as far back as 3000 BC while consumption of algae in Europe dates back to medieval times.

The skyrocketing growth in micro-algae consumption in North America – including throughout the United States – is being driven by a rising awareness in consumers regarding sustainable, healthy foods and its availability online through websites such as belladolci.com, said Anthony J Tortorici, president of Bella Dolci, a leading marketer of pure micro-algae.

“Our tiny micro-algae tablets are formulated with four functional areas in mind – energy, recovery, vitality and beauty,” Tortorici explained. “They are bits of food made of 100% organically grown, non-GMO micro-algae with one ingredient, one calorie, 40 vitamins and minerals, three times more protein than steak, and one thousand times more chlorophyll than greens. They contain no sugar, no chemicals, no toxins, no caffeine, no gluten, no soy, no binders, no carbs, and no animal products,” he added.

“Each product is a sustainable, non-GMO vegetable crop grown organically in triple-filtered spring mountain water and pressed into tiny tablets that contain 60% protein, 40 vitamins and minerals and high chlorophyll and nothing else. Just 100% pure nutrition,” he emphasized.

The belladolci.com website and other literature describes each product as follows:

Energy Bits – 100% spirulina – an algae that increases energy, improves focus and satisfies hunger naturally. Also great for intermittent fasting.

Beauty Bits – 100% spirulina – an algae that boosts skin and hair health to help maintain a youthful glow. Also a great snack that stops hunger, fatigue and brain fog.

Recovery Bits – 100% chlorella – an algae that strengthens the immune system, removes toxins, speeds recovery from sports. High chlorophyll and vitamin K2 support longevity and wellness.

Vitality Bits – 50% spirulina/50% chlorella – a blend of algae that improves wellness, longevity, nutrition and is a food-based replacement for supplements or greens.

“Each of the micro-algae products available on belladolci.com are designed to be swallowed, so you don’t have to taste the green,” Tortorici suggested. “Take as few as two-or-three with a glass of water or as many as you want, and they are especially helpful for people who want a plant-based option for wellness and optimal performance for physical activity.”

Tortorici announced that, for a limited time, all the micro-algae products available on belladolci.com are listed at 20% off suggested retail prices.
###

Anthony J Tortorici
TortoriciPR
+1 678-697-3069
email us here

You just read:

SKYROCKETING SALES OF MICRO-ALGAE EXPLAINED ON BELLADOLCI.COM WEBSITE

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Anthony J Tortorici
TortoriciPR
+1 678-697-3069
Company/Organization
Tortorici & Randolph
507 Lake Front Dr
Canton, Georgia, 30115
United States
+1 678-697-3069
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
SKYROCKETING SALES OF MICRO-ALGAE EXPLAINED ON BELLADOLCI.COM WEBSITE
GATHERING OF ANGELS’ OCT. 10 MEETING FEATURES FOUR INVESTABLE COMPANIES FROM CANADA & U.S.
BELLADOLCI.COM OFFERS CBD, D8 EDIBLES, PREMIUM MICRO-ALGAE BITS FOR ENERGY, BEAUTY, VITALITY, RECOVERY, GENERAL WELLNESS
View All Stories From This Author