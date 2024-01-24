SKYROCKETING SALES OF MICRO-ALGAE EXPLAINED ON BELLADOLCI.COM WEBSITE
Awareness, availability, effectiveness and affordability Are Reasons Given
“Each product is a sustainable, non-GMO vegetable crop grown organically in triple-filtered spring mountain water and contain 60% protein, 40 vitamins and minerals ... and nothing else.” ”ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why would anyone consume spirulina and chlorella, the two forms of micro-algae endorsed by NASA and the United Nations as the world’s most nutritionally dense food?
According to research by Bella Dolci LLC, references to consumption of algae by emperors may be found in Chinese literature dating as far back as 3000 BC while consumption of algae in Europe dates back to medieval times.
The skyrocketing growth in micro-algae consumption in North America – including throughout the United States – is being driven by a rising awareness in consumers regarding sustainable, healthy foods and its availability online through websites such as belladolci.com, said Anthony J Tortorici, president of Bella Dolci, a leading marketer of pure micro-algae.
“Our tiny micro-algae tablets are formulated with four functional areas in mind – energy, recovery, vitality and beauty,” Tortorici explained. “They are bits of food made of 100% organically grown, non-GMO micro-algae with one ingredient, one calorie, 40 vitamins and minerals, three times more protein than steak, and one thousand times more chlorophyll than greens. They contain no sugar, no chemicals, no toxins, no caffeine, no gluten, no soy, no binders, no carbs, and no animal products,” he added.
The belladolci.com website and other literature describes each product as follows:
Energy Bits – 100% spirulina – an algae that increases energy, improves focus and satisfies hunger naturally. Also great for intermittent fasting.
Beauty Bits – 100% spirulina – an algae that boosts skin and hair health to help maintain a youthful glow. Also a great snack that stops hunger, fatigue and brain fog.
Recovery Bits – 100% chlorella – an algae that strengthens the immune system, removes toxins, speeds recovery from sports. High chlorophyll and vitamin K2 support longevity and wellness.
Vitality Bits – 50% spirulina/50% chlorella – a blend of algae that improves wellness, longevity, nutrition and is a food-based replacement for supplements or greens.
“Each of the micro-algae products available on belladolci.com are designed to be swallowed, so you don’t have to taste the green,” Tortorici suggested. “Take as few as two-or-three with a glass of water or as many as you want, and they are especially helpful for people who want a plant-based option for wellness and optimal performance for physical activity.”
Tortorici announced that, for a limited time, all the micro-algae products available on belladolci.com are listed at 20% off suggested retail prices.
