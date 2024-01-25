Reveille Software Announces Remarkable Growth and Solution Enhancements in 2023
ROSWELL, GA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reveille Software, the leading management and monitoring solutions provider for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems, is proud to announce significant 2023 achievements. Amidst a thriving market, Reveille now has over 500 partners and direct customers worldwide—equating to a 50 percent growth in subscription revenue.
This impressive growth is a testament to the company’s strategic focus and innovative solutions, allowing it to keep pace with the rapidly expanding ECM market. Fortune Business Insights states, “The global enterprise content management (ECM) market size is projected to grow from $37.46 billion in 2023 to $106.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.1 percent.”
Reveille has expanded its team, with a 15 percent increase in Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) staff. The team increases enabled the company to enhance its Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions to deliver the following new capabilities:
Agentless Monitoring for Hyland RPA and Kofax RPA Platforms: These cutting-edge solutions offer agentless management and monitoring, ensuring optimal performance and productivity. The comprehensive dashboard view provides invaluable insights into RPA service levels.
Web Test Editor: This innovative feature enables the dynamic creation of ECM web application test scripts, enhancing efficiency through advanced code generation technologies.
IBM FileNet GraphQL Support: Enhancing the IBM FileNet application development for on-premises and cloud content services; this addition includes monitor tests, metrics, and data source collectors.
Solutions Packs: Addressing urgent operational and management challenges in ECM and RPA, these packs provide businesses with actionable insights and capture essential metrics based on actual usage.
Reveille Platform Update: The latest enhancements include PostgreSQL Open Source Database Support, Hyland OnBase RESTful Application Management, and JIRA Issue Tracking Integration, further solidifying Reveille 10 as the premier solution for ECM and RPA operations.
New Partnerships and Event Highlights
In addition, Reveille has formed key partnerships with UiPath and joined the Microsoft Content AI Partner Program (CAPP), marking significant strides in collaboration and innovation. The company has also showcased its solutions at various prominent events, including Hyland Event CommunityLIVE in Las Vegas, OpenText Enterprise World, and other regional OpenText events, demonstrating its commitment to staying at the forefront of the ECM industry.
“As Reveille grows and evolves, we remain dedicated to providing the best solutions for our clients’ ECM and RPA needs,” said Robert Estes, CEO & President at Reveille. “The company’s achievements in 2023 are not just milestones but stepping stones to further innovation that will benefit the market for years to come.”
About Reveille Software
Reveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at sales@reveillesoftware.com or + 1 877 897 2579 | EXT 1.
