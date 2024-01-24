SAF Magazine Extends 2024 North American SAF Conference & Expo Dates
Produced by SAF Magazine and organized by BBI International in Collaboration with CAAFISAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAF Magazine, in collaboration with CAAFI, has announced the addition of an extra day to the 2024 North American SAF Conference & Expo. Now taking place September 11-13, 2024, in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the St. Paul RiverCentre, the North American SAF Conference & Expo is designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF.)
SAF Magazine and the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) coordinated the extension to provide attendees with an extra day of content. The agenda will showcase the latest strategies for aviation fuel decarbonization, solutions for key industry challenges, and highlight the current opportunities for airlines, corporations, and fuel producers. This is in alignment with CAAFI’s efforts to implement and share the best practices, enhance the SAF fuel qualification approach, and reinforce the value proposition of SAF.
“After a successful 2023 event, we are excited to continue our partnership with CAAFI,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales, and marketing at BBI International. “We share the same goals of bringing the entire industry together and advancing SAF development and usage. In addition to our editorial staff at SAF Magazine and the conference ratings committee, CAAFI will play a large part in helping shape the direction of the content provided for attendees.”
The North American SAF Conference & Expo is accepting abstracts through May 10th in the following categories:
• Offtake Agreements
• Airline Partnerships
• Feedstocks
• Biological Conversion Pathways
• Thermochemical Conversion Pathways
• Bio-intermediates/Supply Chain
• Federal Policy/RFS pathway approval
• Distribution Infrastructure
• Test Flights/Commercial Readiness
• GHG Accounting
“With the development and commercialization of SAF ramping up, it only made sense to also ramp up the agenda,” said Danielle Piekarski, program coordinator at BBI International. “An extra day of content allows attendees to take in content from all corners of the industry, including topics that were not discussed at length last year.”
To submit a speaker presentation abstract, or learn more about the conference visit
www.safconference.com
About SAF Magazine
SAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source that covers industry policies, news, and technologies that support SAF research, feasibility and production, and features stories on the current and ongoing efforts being undertaken to tackle the reduction of GHG emissions as it relates to the aviation industry. The online news source gathers top stories, research, data, trends, and information on all aspects of SAF production with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market.
About BBI International
BBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo – the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world – BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo, and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as several ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other Web-based industry resources.
Marla Defoe
BBI International
+1 701-746-8385
