MDC assigns conservation agent Austin Davis to St. Francois County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is welcoming conservation agent Austin Davis to St. Francois County. He joins 200 existing MDC agents in serving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife.

Originally from Iowa, Davis has been assigned to St. Francois County, alongside MDC agent Ty Garrison. Davis said he’s thankful to MDC “for allowing a hard-of-hearing conservation agent to show true passion for protecting natural resources.”

With a strong background in appreciation for outdoor recreation, Davis served as seasonal park ranger law enforcement for Iowa DNR and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, while attaining a degree in Forestry from Iowa State University.

“I want to build a relationship with the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities to show what MDC has to offer them,” he said.

Davis may be contacted at 573-330-8538 or by email at Austin.Davis@mdc.mo.gov.

To find a list of conservation agents by county, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.

For more information on MDC careers, visit jobs.mdc.mo.gov.