Wednesday, January 24

Using public land to fund child care? WA lawmakers are considering it

For many Washington families, child care is not only expensive, it’s hard to find. Lawmakers are now looking to what might seem like an unlikely place to help solve the problem: the state’s forests. The Department of Natural Resources wants lawmakers to approve a bill that would allow the agency to purchase land and funnel the state revenue it generates to grants that would help pay for opening child care centers in communities where they’re lacking. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Marty Cozart)

Proposed law would make hundreds of Washington prisoners eligible for resentencing if they are serving time for juvenile records

Between 800 and 1,500 Washington residents are sitting behind bars, serving extra time for their juvenile records — offenses state law says should not add additional time onto sentences for crimes committed as adults. Of those incarcerated people, 422 are Indigenous, said state Rep. Chris Stearns, D-Auburn. The state’s House Committee on Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry on Monday held a hearing about a proposed bill sponsored by Stearns that would make last year’s law retroactively apply to prisoners sentenced prior to the new law’s effective date, and in most cases require the state to afford those people a resentencing hearing. Continue reading at The Columbian. (Lindsey Wasson)

Bill aims to increase WA school board pay for first time since 1987

A new bill (SB 6223) proposes a significant pay increase for these elected officials, who decide how 43% of the state’s tax dollars should be spent. According to a recent study from the state’s Department of Commerce, school board members earn 61% less than more than a dozen other elected officials, including port and fire district commissioners. “That’s probably the worst political position you can have in Washington state. You get paid nothing, and you get yelled at a lot,” said state Sen. Joe Nguyễn, D-White Center, the primary sponsor of the bill. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Aberdeen Daily World

Highway project on pace for 2025 finish

Axios

Washington state’s plan to combat election deepfakes

Alaska Airlines and United CEOs cast doubt on Boeing after 737 Max 9 issues

Columbian

Tribal leaders urge WA for help to fight fentanyl crisis (Lekanoff)

Effort to place Washington’s capital gains tax on November ballot advances (Billig)

‘If it sounds like we’re angry … we’re angry’: WSDOT leaders push back after road workers injured in I-5 crash

Proposed law would make hundreds of Washington prisoners eligible for resentencing if they are serving time for juvenile records (Stearns)

Everett Herald

Edmonds-Kingston ferry route had largest rider increase in 2023

Man, 36, identified in most recent death at Snohomish County Jail

As homelessness trends up, ‘it’s really important to hear their stories’

Comment: Extreme cold doesn’t contradict climate change

Comment: Whistle-blowers should step forward on 737 Max issues

Islands’ Weekly

New state building codes delayed until March 2024

News Tribune

Tacoma’s newest City Council member sues the city, 10 police officers over her arrest

Puget Sound Business Journal

Walmart shuts down tech innovation unit in Redmond, cutting 62 jobs

Companies are tweaking time-off policies — but it’s more than vacation

Renton Reporter

What are the priorities of legislators representing Renton? (Hasegawa, Hackney, Bergquist)

Seattle Times

WA bill tries to make ticket-buying more transparent (Reeves)

Bill aims to increase WA school board pay for first time since 1987 (Nguyen)

Man sues former Tacoma police officer who ran over him in 2021

Boeing, not Spirit, mis-installed piece that blew off Alaska MAX 9 jet, industry source says

SPD cop’s comments on Jaahnavi Kandula’s death were ‘inhumane,’ biased, watchdogs say

Editorial: Lawmakers should make it easier for school levies to pass

Opinion: Make companies responsible for the waste they produce in WA

Skagit Valley Herald

WSU Skagit County Extension shut downs forestry program

Anacortes Department of Licensing office closed amid staffing controversy

Snoqualmie Valley Record

Senators focus on transportation projects in the short session (Mullet)

Spokesman Review

Anonymity, limited testimony and an end to standing: Spokane City Council changes open forum rules

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Police investigate sexual assault at Washington State Penitentiary

Washington Post

Colleges are finally turning the corner on enrollment

Obamacare enrollment hits record level as Trump vows repeal

No, office mandates don’t help companies make more money, study finds

WA State Standard

‘Verge of collapse’: Washington public defenders swamped by cases

Using public land to fund child care? WA lawmakers are considering it (Reeves, Jinkins)

Wenatchee World

Chelan County PUD enters deal for $5.4 million, 4,910-acre land

Plan to close Columbia Elementary under scrutiny from staff, parents

Yakima Herald-Republic

U.S. Postal Service might move some processing operations out of Yakima

Panel discussion centers on Yakima County’s intimate partner violence crisis

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Fishing community rallying following fire at Ilwaco Landing

Proposed bill expands death benefits for families of slain rideshare drivers (Berry)

Seattle police officer heard joking about woman’s death violated policy, accountability office finds

Snohomish County volunteers expect to see more homeless people in this year’s Point in Time count

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Boeing airliner loses wheel before takeoff

New bill would increase fire safety standards at pet kennels

King County launches ‘Safer Schools Strategy’ aiming to prevent tragedies

Seattle mayor confirms hiring freeze as city faces nearly quarter-billion deficit

State tribal leaders ask for nearly a million dollars to address opioid, fentanyl crisis

Frustration with Boeing’s manufacturing problems boiling over at United, Alaska airlines

‘I kept replaying the way he violated me’: JBLM Army doctor faces over 50 sexual assault charges

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Proposed bill would change Washington’s jaywalking laws (Saldaña)

Seattle anticipates $220M budget deficit with possible hiring freeze, tax hikes

SPD officer faces discipline for ‘limited value’ comments about Jaahnavi Kandula’s death

KNKX Public Radio

Washington leaders try to find solutions for wolf depredations and killing of wolves

KUOW Public Radio

Washington bill creates civil fines, could reduce illegal dumping (Ramos)

Fire strikes Ilwaco fishing community at mouth of Columbia River

Why some Seattle-area seniors are choosing dorm-sized apartments (Gregerson)

KXLY (ABC)

Washington bill aims to make rebuilding after wildfires easier, more efficient

Washington State House proposes bill to increase accessibility of baby diaper changing stations

Q13 TV (FOX)

State law makes intervention for drugs difficult for child protective services, attorney says

Web

Cascadia Daily News

PSE hit record demands for gas, electricity during winter storm

Crosscut

Legislators are shaping their staff’s collective bargaining rights (Fitzgibbon, Frame)