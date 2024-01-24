NFL Legend and Cannabis Advocate Jim McMahon to Host Second Celebrity Golf Classic Gridiron Greats on Super Bowl Weekend

Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic will take place in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9th, 2024 at Angel Park Golf Course. Proceeds will go to The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a nonprofit assisting retired NFL players and their families.

Hosted by former NFL player and two-time Super Bowl champion Jim McMahon’s Revenant cannabis brand, the event aims to send a strong message to the NFL and other sports organizations that fail to recognize the medical potential of cannabis.