NFL Legend and Cannabis Advocate Jim McMahon to Host Second Celebrity Golf Classic Gridiron Greats on Super Bowl Weekend
Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic will take place in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9th, 2024 at Angel Park Golf Course. Proceeds will go to The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a nonprofit assisting retired NFL players and their families.
Following a successful debut event last year, the charity golf tournament will return this Super Bowl weekend to send a pro-cannabis message to the NFL.
Along with golfing and mingling with celebrities and athletes, we’ll be sending a message to the NFL about the power of cannabis as an alternative to opioids and other harmful prescription drugs.”LAS VEGAS , NEVADA , UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim McMahon, former NFL player and two-time Super Bowl champion, today announced the return of Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic on Friday, February 9th, 2024 at Angel Park Golf Course, 100 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145. Registration for the jam-packed, Super Bowl weekend event will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Presented by Pinnacle Event Group, the event will include golf, photo opportunities, live entertainment and celebrities to raise money for The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a nonprofit that aims to assist retired NFL players and their families in need of disability, rehabilitation, health insurance, and retirement programs.
The classic costs $100 for general admission, $200 for a VIP bracelet, $225 for individual golfers, $675 for three golfers with a celebrity, and $1,125 for the ultimate experience. To learn more about the available ticket options, visit: www.winningticket.com/2024-gridiron-greats-celebrity-golf-classic.
Hosted by McMahon’s Revenant cannabis brand, the event aims to send a strong message to the NFL and other sports organizations that fail to recognize the medical potential of cannabis. The 2024 charity tournament will feature various athletes including former 49ers quarterback Steve Young, as well as Calvin Johnson, Johnny Damon, Jonathan Ogden, Greg Maddux, Ricky Watters, Jake Plummer, Rollie Fingers, Grant Fuhr, Goose Gossage, Vince Coleman, Mark Rypien, and Ricky Williams.
“We can’t wait to bring this event to Vegas after the success of last year’s debut tournament in Arizona,” said McMahon. “Along with golfing and mingling with celebrities and athletes, we’ll be sending a message to the NFL about the power of cannabis as an alternative to opioids and other harmful prescription drugs.”
McMahon’s cannabis brand, Revenant, was founded by McMahon, Kyle Turley, and Eben Britton, all former athletes who have experienced profound benefits from the cannabis plant.
This year’s tournament comes after a successful debut event in Arizona last year, which was named the Best Weed Infused Sporting Event of 2023 by Phoenix New Times.
To learn more about the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic, visit www.winningticket.com/2024-gridiron-greats-celebrity-golf-classic.
