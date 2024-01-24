D.C. police officer shoots, critically wounds person on street

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of a developing investigation.

A D.C. police officer shot and critically wounded a person Wednesday morning near North Capitol Street and New York Avenue NW, according to two officials familiar with the investigation.

The intersection between Tyler House apartments and the Truxton Circle neighborhood, is along a major thoroughfare in and out of the District. The shooting occurred near the end of the morning rush hour.