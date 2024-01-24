Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,338 in the last 365 days.

D.C. police officer shoots, critically wounds person on street

A D.C. police officer shot and critically wounded a person Wednesday morning near North Capitol Street and New York Avenue NW, according to two officials familiar with the investigation.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of a developing investigation.

The intersection between Tyler House apartments and the Truxton Circle neighborhood, is along a major thoroughfare in and out of the District. The shooting occurred near the end of the morning rush hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You just read:

D.C. police officer shoots, critically wounds person on street

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more