The X90 UPS family is now available up to 700kW with the new X90-10S
Mission critical availability with scalable, modular, high density X90-10S for 50kW to 700kW applicationsDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xtreme Power, a leading provider of cutting-edge power protection solutions, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary X90-10S 480V Uninterruptible Power System (UPS). This innovative solution not only ensures reliable and cost-effective power protection but also boasts a remarkable 50% reduction in footprint, setting a new standard in the industry.
The X90-10S UPS is designed to be a game-changer, offering unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and ease of deployment. Jim Beiersdorff, Xtreme Power's Director of Engineering, expressed enthusiasm about the product, stating, "The X90-10S UPS is a breakthrough that represents the next step in power protection innovation. We're excited to provide our customers with a solution that combines reliability and cost-effectiveness, achieving up to 99% efficiency and an industry-leading footprint without compromising performance."
Key features of the X90-10S UPS include a compact 10.3 sq ft footprint, flexible cable entry from the top or bottom, and a front access-only design. Customers can choose from a range of capacities (50kW-700kW) and opt for 50kW or 70kW power modules, with the system being compatible with Lead Acid, Sodium-ion, and Lithium-ion Batteries. Optional features, including a Web/SNMP card and extended battery cabinets, provide customers with customization options.
To learn more about the X90-10S UPS and its benefits, customers can schedule a demo or consultation with Xtreme Power's dedicated sales team.
About Xtreme Power: Founded in 2006, Xtreme Power specializes in delivering innovative power protection solutions for critical applications. The company manufactures Uninterruptible Power Systems ranging from 200W to 700kW and power distribution units for OEM and distribution customers. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Xtreme Power also operates a customer support center in Friendship, WI, and distribution locations across the USA and Europe.
Thomas Ebner
XPC
+1 7202921206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn