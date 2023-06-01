Introducing the New M90C Modular Three-phase UPS Family
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xtreme Power, a renowned leader in innovative power protection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the M90C 208/120V three-phase Uninterruptible Power System (UPS). This cutting-edge modular UPS series offers customers unparalleled reliability and cost-effectiveness.
The M90C is a game-changer in the power protection industry, combining exceptional efficiency, scalability, and effortless deployment. Designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers, this modular online UPS provides the ideal solution for rack or floor space utilization. With customizable line cord and output receptacle options, the M90C delivers valuable benefits to users across various industries.
Featuring a compact 6U rack-mount or tower design, the M90C-2S offers capacities of 5kW and 8kW, complete with integral maintenance bypass and an impressive internal battery runtime of up to 12 minutes at full load. This powerful system ensures uninterrupted power supply, safeguarding critical applications from potential disruptions.
For customers seeking even greater capacity and flexibility, Xtreme Power introduces the M90C-6S. This six-slot modular UPS empowers users with a wide range of options, including capacities of 5kW, 8kW, 10kW, 15kW, 16kW, and 24kW. With an extended internal battery runtime of up to 86 minutes at full load, the M90C-6S provides exceptional resilience and performance. The modular slots of this system are designed to accommodate power modules or battery modules, enhancing the overall versatility and adaptability of the solution.
Additionally, Xtreme Power offers an array of optional features to enhance the functionality of the M90C series further. Customers can choose from features such as a web/SNMP card, relay card, line cord, and output receptacles, tailoring the UPS system to meet their unique requirements.
The introduction of the M90C-2S and M90C-6S modular UPS systems reinforces Xtreme Power's commitment to delivering innovative and reliable power protection solutions. These new offerings provide customers with industry-leading features, unmatched efficiency, and significant space savings.
"We are excited to bring the M90C UPS to the market," said Steve Lipnisky, Director of Sales at Xtreme Power. "These modular UPS systems represent the culmination of our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. With their exceptional performance and flexibility, the M90C-2S and M90C-6S ensure reliable power protection for critical rack and tower applications."
For media inquiries, please contact: Stephen Hicks, Marketing Specialist, Xtreme Power Phone: 720-292-1206 Email: marketing@xpcc.com
About Xtreme Power
Founded in 2006, Xtreme Power has established itself as a leading manufacturer of Uninterruptible Power Systems ranging from 350VA to 700kVA and power distribution units for OEM and distribution customers. With headquarters in Denver, CO, and a customer support center in Friendship, WI, the company maintains distribution locations across the United States and Europe.
Stephen Hicks
About Xtreme Power
Founded in 2006, Xtreme Power has established itself as a leading manufacturer of Uninterruptible Power Systems ranging from 350VA to 700kVA and power distribution units for OEM and distribution customers. With headquarters in Denver, CO, and a customer support center in Friendship, WI, the company maintains distribution locations across the United States and Europe.
Stephen Hicks
