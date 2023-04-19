Modular 480V UPS offering 50% reduction in footprint to be introduced at Data Center World Austin

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xtreme Power, a leading provider of innovative power protection solutions, has announced the launch of its modular X90-2S 480V Uninterruptible Power System (UPS), offering customers reliable and cost-effective power protection with up to 50% reduction in footprint. The X90-2S UPS's efficiency, scalability, and easy deployment make it a game-changer in the power protection industry, providing customers with valuable benefits such as optimized floor space utilization and customized power protection options.
"The X90-2S UPS is a breakthrough product that represents the next step in power protection innovation," said Jim Beiersdorff, Xtreme Power Director of Engineering. "We're excited to offer our customers a reliable and cost-effective solution that provides them with up to 99% efficiency and an industry leading footprint, without sacrificing performance."
Xtreme Power's X90-2S UPS features a 6.9 sq ft footprint, including an integral battery, 65kAIC Maintenance Bypass, top cable entry, and front access-only design. Customers can choose from four capacities, including 50kW, 70kW, 100kW, and 140kW, with internal battery runtimes of up to 15 minutes at full load. Optional features, such as Web/SNMP card, bottom cable entry, and extended battery cabinets, are also available.
Customers can visit the XPC Corporation booth 866 at Data Center World Austin, May 8-11, 2023 to see the X90-2S UPS or send queries to sales@xpcc.com if they are unable to attend the event. Customers can schedule a demo or consultation with Xtreme Power's sales team to learn more about the product and how it can benefit their specific needs.
Xtreme Power was founded in 2006 and specializes in providing innovative power protection solutions for critical applications. The company manufactures Uninterruptible Power Systems from 200W to 700kW and power distribution units for OEM and distribution customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, CO, with a customer support center in Friendship, WI, and distribution locations across the USA and Europe.
