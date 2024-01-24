Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,333 in the last 365 days.

Explore Your Health Care Options After Open Enrollment

Content From: HealthCare.govPublished: January 24, 20241 min read

Topics

Healthcare.gov_Open_Blog

Cross-posted from: HealthCare.gov Blog

Marketplace Open Enrollment for health coverage in 2024 ended January 15. If you missed the Open Enrollment window, you might still have options for health coverage for the rest of the year. 

Your Health Coverage Options 

You may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period to get coverage or change plans if:

  • Your income falls within a certain range
  • You had a qualifying life event, like losing health coverage, getting married, having or adopting a baby, or moving

If eligible, you can enroll in Marketplace coverage for the rest of the year outside the annual Open Enrollment Period.

Find out if you qualify.

You can also apply for health coverage through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) at any time if you’re eligible.

Now that Open Enrollment is over learn more about coverage options for the rest of the year.

You just read:

Explore Your Health Care Options After Open Enrollment

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more