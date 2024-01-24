Explore Your Health Care Options After Open Enrollment
Cross-posted from: HealthCare.gov Blog
Marketplace Open Enrollment for health coverage in 2024 ended January 15. If you missed the Open Enrollment window, you might still have options for health coverage for the rest of the year.
Your Health Coverage Options
You may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period to get coverage or change plans if:
- Your income falls within a certain range
- You had a qualifying life event, like losing health coverage, getting married, having or adopting a baby, or moving
If eligible, you can enroll in Marketplace coverage for the rest of the year outside the annual Open Enrollment Period.
You can also apply for health coverage through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) at any time if you’re eligible.
Now that Open Enrollment is over learn more about coverage options for the rest of the year.