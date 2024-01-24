Aging: New HIV Funding Opportunities and Resources

With growing attention at the local, state, and federal levels on issues related to HIV and aging, these recent funding announcements and a new resource may be of interest to readers. These are examples of efforts underway to pursue the National HIV/AIDS Strategy’s call to expand capacity to provide whole-person care to the growing population of older adults with HIV and long-term survivors.

New Guide to Understanding Dual Medicare and Medicaid Eligibility for People with HIV

The HRSA HAB-supported Access, Care, and Engagement Technical Assistance (ACE TA) Center recently published a new resource, Understanding Dual Eligibility: A Guide for People with HIV About Medicare and Medicaid CoverageExit Disclaimer. Dual eligibility is when a person is eligible to enroll in and receive coverage from both Medicare and Medicaid, and the eligibility and enrollment specifics can sometimes be complex.

The resource is designed to help Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP) clients better understand the basics of Medicare-Medicaid dual eligibility, including how they became or will become dually eligible, the enrollment process, the benefits of being enrolled in both programs, how to fully utilize their health coverage for their HIV and non-HIV related health needs, and how the RWHAP can support dually eligible clients.

The resource is also available in SpanishExit Disclaimer and Haitian CreoleExit Disclaimer.

CDC Funding Opportunity Focused on Improving the Quality of Life of People with HIV Aged 50+

CDC has issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to support investigator-driven research to explore and identify factors related to quality of life (QOL) for persons with HIV aged 50 years and older (PWH50+). QOL has been recognized as an important aspect of health for people with HIV. Applicants are expected to conceive, design, develop, direct, and conduct formative qualitative and mixed method research to explore factors that impact QOL for PWH50+, translate findings into strategies to improve QOL for PWH50+, assess strategies for acceptability with PWH50+ and/or their HIV service providers, and disseminate findings to organizations and partners serving PWH50+. Findings from the research supported by this NOFO are expected to contribute towards improving QOL for people with HIV. Applications are due February 26, 2024. Access the application and additional details at Grants.gov.

NIH Funding Opportunities Focused on Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV and Aging

NIH has issued a pair of NOFOs that invite applications at the intersection of HIV and aging that propose research that aims to meet the following objectives:

Improve the understanding of biological, clinical, and socio-behavioral aspects of aging through the lens of HIV infection and its treatment; and Improve approaches for testing, preventing, and treating HIV infection and managing HIV-related comorbidities, co-infections, and complications in different populations and cultural settings by applying current aging science approaches.

Supporting multidisciplinary studies of HIV and aging is consistent with the mission of multiple NIH Institutes, Centers, and Offices (ICOs). Ten ICOs are supporting this NOFO, each with its own specific research interests to which researchers can tailor applications. The earliest application submission date is May 5, 2024. View the R01 NOFO or view the R21 NOFO.

