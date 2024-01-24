Two Men Charged in Connection with Destructive Devices in Four Towns 

STOW — A joint investigation into a series of explosions last month has led to charges against two men for possessing and/or using destructive devices. The suspects were identified in the course of an investigation by the Monson Police Department, Brookfield Police Department, Holland Police Department, Sturbridge Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

NATHAN ASSELIN, 19, of Sturbridge and CAMRON LAMARCHE, 19, of Southbridge were arrested today on warrants charging them with four counts of possession of an destructive device, placing an explosive device, vandalism, and other offenses. The joint investigation stems from explosions in mailboxes and other outdoor sites in the area of Town Farm Road in Brookfield, Sturbridge Road in Holland, Boston Road E in Monson, and New Boston Road in Sturbridge in late December 2023.

Asselin and Lamarche are expected to be arraigned in Dudley District Court today.

