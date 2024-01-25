Thought Leader Talks Fort Worth Speakers Announced by Event Organizer
Dr. Elayna Fernández, 4x TEDx Speaker, Certified Speaker Coach and organizer of Thought Leader Talks, announced the lineup of the upcoming Fort Worth event.
Dr. Elayna Fernández, 4x TEDx Speaker, Certified Speaker Coach, Bestselling Author and organizer of Thought Leader Talks, announced the lineup of the upcoming Fort Worth event.
“I selected and hired these speakers because of the passion they each have for their transformational messages and as I’ve guided them toward crafting and delivering their 7-minute talks, I’ve been impressed by their coachability and determination to impact and inspire the audience,” says Dr. Fernández of the featured keynote speakers.
The diverse lineup of powerful speakers is as follows:
Joe Rivera, Resilience Speaker, Resilience Coach, CEO, will discuss “How to Close the Gap Between Spirituality and True Wealth.”
Dr. Paula C. Perez, Educator, Author, Speaker, Coach, B.S., M.S., C.A.S., Ed.D., and National Board Certified Teacher, will share “How to Attract A Lasting Love Without Losing Yourself.”
Jacia Kornwise, Master Embodied Soul Coach & Transformational Experience Facilitator, TEDx Speaker, and Author, will teach the audience “How to Find Joy and Freedom After Trauma.”
Sam Kim, Healing Plumber, will be uncovering “The Plumber’s Code to Enlightenment.”
Melanie Sears, Leadership & Business Development at soulof.business and CofinityConsulting.com, will discuss “How to Make Work-Life Balance Work.”
Mandy Salas, Professional Speaker and upcoming Author, will impart “3 Lessons from a Quadriplegic that Will Change Your Life.”
In addition to this stellar lineup, the event will feature Nikki Cruise, Founder of God Inspired Joy Junkie, for the difference she is making in the Dallas Fort Worth area. Her talk is titled “3 Powerful Steps to Own Your Value and Shine.”
10-year-old Eliana Fernández has been chosen to perform her original song “Be a Thought Leader.” She is a homeschooled student, artist, public speaker, and upcoming author of “Your 12 Superpowers.”
The Thought Leader Talks event will return to the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, which is located at 1701 Commerce Street Fort Worth, TX 76102, and it will take place on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm local time.
"We are bringing heart-centered thought leaders who are already impacting the world through their bright ideas and creating a space for connection, inspiration, and transformation right here in DFW," she said, speaking of her vision in designing and putting together this event for Thought-Leader.
For tickets to the event, direct message the organizer on LinkedIn. Expected guests will include authors, speakers, coaches, consultants, parents, educators, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and retired individuals with a passion to grow, serve, and improve the community in which they live.
Past Thought Leader Talks paid speakers include Mary Cheyne, Mariah & Byron Edgington, Jossie Haines, Mary Ottman, Alicia Shelly, Preethi Srinivas, Eliana Fernández, Ahaumna AhmaYah, Jacquie Chandler, Leslie Levito, Terri Lonowski, Kimberly Parry, Jacquelyn Rodriguez, Robert L. Gatis, Reinhard Klett, Judi Nelson, Linn McKeown, Stephanie Shaffer, Stela Roznovan, Dr. Julie Radlauer-Doerfler, Katie Nguyen, MD, Maria Lentzou, Katherine Lizardo, Yarona Boster, Dr. Liz Bataille, Debbie Sharp, Dr. Melina Roberts, Paul Vragel, Alejandra Valenzuela, Kim Urbanek, Molly Grubbs, Lance Knaub, Rebecca Bitton, Mireille Vega, Carmen Theobald, Jenifer Joy, Morgan Englund, and Sherril Harris. Their talks are available on the Thought Leader Talks YouTube channel https://youtube.com/@thoughtleadertalks.
ABOUT Dr. Elayna Fernández
A 4-time TEDx Speaker, TEDx Organizer, and Certified Speaker Coach, Fernández has spoken on prestigious stages around the world and has served as an advisor to leading brands and to some of the most renowned transformational leaders of our time. She’s passionate about helping leaders and entrepreneurs turn their painful stories into passive streams of income. Her blog, books, and programs inspire millions of moms around the world to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole.
Elayna was recently named as a Woman of Influence and one of the 125 Top Impactful Leaders to Know worldwide by SUCCESS Magazine. Her work has been featured on FORBES, WSJ, Inc., Real Leaders, Authority Magazine, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, Yahoo! CNN, The Huffington Post, Univision, Telemundo, LATINA, Good Morning America, and other national and international media. She’s a contributing writer for Entrepreneur Magazine.
For more information, visit thepositivemom.com/keynote-speaker and follow her @thepositivemom.
About Thought Leader Talks
Thought Leader Talks by Thought-Leader is a 4-hour multi-speaker event, ideal for authors, coaches, consultants, community leaders, corporate leaders, parents, educators, speakers, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to connect with others, be inspired, and gain valuable skills in their business and personal lives.
This intimate gathering features diverse thought leaders who deliver 7-minute talks to discuss creative and impactful ideas in the categories of health, wealth, and relationships.
Our mission is to impact communities through bright ideas and we are committed to creating a space for connection, inspiration, and transformation.
Katherine Lizardo, Esq. | Dallas/Fort Worth Thought Leader Talks Speaker | ADHD Moms: How To Make ADHD P.O.P. And Delight In Control