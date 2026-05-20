Judy Mott-Butler Releases Faith-Based Financial Journal to Empower Women to Break Unhealthy Money Cycles 'God's Way'

Financial Confidence God's Way | Judy Mott-Butler

Financial Confidence God’s Way by Judy Mott-Butler Becomes Amazon Bestseller, Empowering Women to Break Money Cycles and Build Lasting Financial Freedom

A Thoughtful, Bible-Based Companion for Reshaping Your Financial Life.” — Laura Zielke, Reader

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian financial coach, speaker, and mentor Judy Mott-Butler announces the release of her new faith-based guided journal, " Financial Confidence God’s Way : 24 Weeks of Biblical Wisdom to Renew Your Mind, Strengthen Your Faith, and Build a Financial Legacy," which launched on May 16, quickly becoming an Amazon Bestseller.Designed specifically for women seeking financial confidence, wisdom, and clarity through Biblical principles, the 24-week guided journal offers a transformative journey toward financial freedom and spiritual growth.Blending Scripture, prayer, personal reflection, and practical financial guidance, Financial Confidence God’s Way helps readers strengthen both their finances and their relationship with God. Through guided prompts, Bible verses, and faith-centered wisdom, women are encouraged to heal unhealthy money patterns, build empowering financial habits, and create a legacy of stewardship for future generations.“God placed a desire in my heart to help women with their finances,” says Mott-Butler. “I know what it feels like to desire something greater in your financial life while balancing family, faith, and responsibility. My mission is to help women of faith break unwanted money cycles, develop financial confidence, and build wealth in a way that honors God.”Readers of Financial Confidence God’s Way will discover:Essential Biblical truths about wealth and financesPractical strategies to build financial confidence and freedomHabits that strengthen both spiritual and financial well-beingGuided reflections and prayers for deeper self-awareness and peaceTools to create a lasting financial legacy for their familiesWith more than 25 years of experience in financial work and money management, Mott-Butler brings both professional expertise and personal testimony to her work.After experiencing her own journey of financial renewal and restoration, she founded Christian Moms Prosper to equip women with faith-based financial education, coaching, and encouragement.As a wife, mother, grandmother, and woman of faith, Judy Mott-Butler understands the importance of building strong foundations for family and future generations. Through her coaching programs, speaking engagements, and educational resources, she continues to inspire women around the world to pursue financial freedom with confidence and purpose.Financial Confidence God’s Way is more than a journal—it is an invitation to align financial decisions with faith, cultivate peace around money, and embrace God’s vision for abundance and stewardship.The book is now available on Amazon and through major book retailers around the world.U.S.A. https://amzn.to/4eQyqCg Australia https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/1952201802 Canada https://www.amazon.ca/dp/1952201802 Japan https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/1952201802 Ireland https://www.amazon.ie/dp/1952201802 Belgium https://www.amazon.com.be/dp/1952201802 Sweden https://www.amazon.se/dp/1952201802 Poland https://www.amazon.pl/dp/1952201802 Netherlands https://www.amazon.nl/dp/1952201802 Italy https://www.amazon.it/dp/1952201802 Spain https://www.amazon.es/dp/1952201802 France https://www.amazon.fr/dp/1952201802 Germany https://www.amazon.de/dp/1952201802 UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1952201802 For more information, connect with the author on social media using @ChristianMomsProsper.About the authorFounder of Christian Moms Prosper, Certified Financial Accountability Coach, Judy Mott-Butler is a Veteran with a Master of Science in Accountancy and a Christian keynote speaker. With over 25 years of experience in financial work and money management, she offers content, coaching programs, training, and speaking to help women of faith manage their personal finances and build wealth in a way that honors God. Her mission is to empower women of faith to break unwanted money cycles, develop financial confidence, and create a lasting financial legacy of financial freedom for their families. A 22-year veteran officer of the US Army Reserve, she’s known for her leadership, reliability, and dedication to serving. Her work has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, KTLA, Small Business World Journal, Global Business Watch, and Economic Policy Times. To learn more, visit christianmomsprosper.com and follow her @judymottbutler.

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