Select Bestselling Authors from The Gifts of Pain Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with New Spanish Version

Los Dones del Dolor: Historias Diarias y Estrategias para encontrar Claridad, Inspiración y Paz Interior en medio de la Adversidad Autores de Los Dones del Dolor May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Dr. Elayna Fernandez and 31 co-authors from The Gifts of Pain series announce Los Dones del Dolor, Volumen 2 in commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month

These stories provide the inspiration to make needed changes to solve problems.” — Todd Krause

FORT WORTH, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Elayna Fernandez , curator and coach for The Gifts of Pain book series, announced the book launch for " Los Dones del Dolor : Historias Diarias y Estrategias para encontrar Claridad, Inspiración y Paz Interior en medio de la Adversidad." This new book features translated chapters by 31 select authors from different volumes in the English-language series who agreed to share their message and story with Spanish-speaking audiences.Dr. Elayna and these global-minded bestselling authors in Los Dones del Dolor ('The Gifts of Pain'), are launching the book in May to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month. Since 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month has been celebrated in the United States from May 1 to May 31."Mental Health Awareness Month is an important time to raise awareness so we can end the stigma, silence, and shame associated with mental illness," says Dr. Elayna Fernandez, who openly shares her struggles with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD) online and through her books and speeches."According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), "it is estimated that more than one in five US adults lives with a mental illness. The authors who chose to participate in Los Dones del Dolor recognize how essential it is to also celebrate recovery from mental illness, sharing their powerfully inspiring stories, along with the tools they used to transform their lives," she continues.Dr. Elayna Fernandez, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, has been leading an initiative to not only reach Spanish-speaking people in the United States but also around the world. According to a study by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Americas is the only WHO Region where the rate is rising."With these select chapters of The Gifts of Pain series being available both in English and Spanish in both volumes of Los Dones del Dolor, we are reaching the Americas and people around the world who speak Spanish. They will feel seen, safe, and supported because someone made an effort to bring these stories and information in their mother tongue and first language," assured Dr. Elayna Fernandez.There are 21 countries that state their official language as Spanish: Spain, Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Equatorial Guinea.The chapters featured in Los Dones del Dolor are:Introducción: De Dolor a Don, por Elayna FernándezCapítulo 1: Del Silencio a la Voz, por Melissa EllenCapítulo 2: De No Ser Aceptada a Empoderarse, por Lynda Sloan AllenCapítulo 3: Del Muelle a la Bata Blanca, por Douglas PoseyCapítulo 4: Del Dolor al Poder, por Eliana FernándezCapítulo 5: De la Oveja Negra al Éxito, por Daisy ValentinCapítulo 6: De Perderme a Encontrar la Fe, por J. Lynn ShermanCapítulo 7: De Rechazada a Revelada, por Traci ShannonCapítulo 8: Del Fracaso a la Plenitud, por Dawn RichardCapítulo 9: De la Pérdida al Amor, por Lorena P. FreyCapítulo 10: De Reprimida a Centrada, por Mia NealCapítulo 11: Del Yo Perdido al Verdadero Yo, por Sabrina LindnerCapítulo 12: De la Presión a la Serenidad, por Shannon Wright StocksCapítulo 13: De la Violencia a la Armonía, por Lora Dene KingCapítulo 14: De Perdido a Encontrado, por Todd A. KrauseCapítulo 15: De la Ansiedad a la Conciencia, por Madison WoodCapítulo 16: De Enferma y Moribunda a Sana y Próspera, por Linda Dee SmithCapítulo 17: De Temerosa a Intrépida, por Lauren ScottCapítulo 18: De las Citas Superficiales a la Sanación Real, por Rob GatisCapítulo 19: Del Odio Propio a la Autoaceptación, por Debra MontalvoCapítulo 20: De la Ansiedad a la Alegría, por Sangeeta VaddadiCapítulo 21: De la Devastación a la Gracia, por Alejandra ValenzuelaCapítulo 22: Del Caos a la Calma, por Brooke RomanCapítulo 23: De la Vergüenza al Empoderamiento, por Arjit DeshmukhCapítulo 24: De la Desolación a la Expresión, por Annalise Oatman TaylorCapítulo 25: De la Culpa Propia a la Autoafirmación, por Kimberly UrbanekCapítulo 26: De la Comparación a la Compasión, por Elyssa FernándezCapítulo 27: De una Condena de por Vida al Empoderamiento Legal, por Tony JonesCapítulo 28: De Resistirse a Existir a Vivir Plenamente, por Kaleigh J. UrbanekCapítulo 29: De las Cadenas del Trauma a un Legado Sanado, por Tiffani PatlanCapítulo 30: De la Duda Personal a la Confianza, por Kailana UrbanekCapítulo 31: Del Estrés a la Bendición, por Judy Mott-ButlerConclusión: Del Dolor a la Presencia, por Elayna Fernández"These authors understand the importance of both leading a Mental Health Awareness Month conversation and reaching Spanish-speaking readers with their chapter. There is one simple reason why they decided to include their chapter in Los Dones del Dolor: They care. This is probably the most impactful message to receive when you're suffering in silence," says Dr. Elayna Fernandez.May is a month to recognize the ways mental health illnesses impact our lives. The Gifts of Pain series and the translations of Los Dones del Dolor aim to remind people they are not alone in their struggles and encourage them to seek help and find a support network.You can get a copy of Los Dones del Dolor Volumen 2 on Amazon and connect with the Authors on Instagram on the @thegiftsofpain account and #TheGiftsOfPain and #LosDonesDelDolor.To learn how to share your own transformational story in the next volume of The Gifts of Pain series and Los Dones del Dolor, visit thegiftsofpain.com About The Gifts of Pain SeriesThe Gifts of Pain series shares powerful true stories, reflections, and daily exercises from 31 diverse authors who turned hardship into healing. Guided by Elayna Fernández’s S.T.O.R.Y. system, this book offers tools for resilience, growth, and finding light in life’s darkest moments.The Gifts of Pain is a transformative guide that provides practical tools, action steps, and interactive activities for self-reflection, introspection, and self-discovery to help you cultivate emotional resilience and personal growth.Each book in the series has been #1 on the Amazon bestseller list in several categories internationally.To become a featured author, visit thegiftsofpain.comAbout Los Dones del DolorLos Dones del Dolor is a book series curated by Dr. Elayna Fernandez and featuring translated chapters from The Gifts of Pain.To learn more, visit https://www.thepositivemom.com/los-dones-del-dolor About The S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational StorytellingSTORY is a 5-step storytelling framework created by Dr. Elayna Fernandez, which has been tested by hundreds of speakers over the past 2 decades, and that she has used to become a sought-after paid speaker, award-winning storyteller, 5x TEDx speaker, TEDx organizer, and speaker coach.To learn more, visit transformationalstorytellinguniversity.comAbout Dr. Elayna FernandezBestselling and Award-winning author and poet, trauma researcher, Dr. Elayna Fernández is an award-winning, globally acclaimed Latina keynote speaker, storyteller, corporate trainer, and media personality. She received the Lifetime Presidential Achievement medal for her contribution to organizations supporting at-risk families, children, and trauma survivors to prevent, buffer, and help people heal from ACEs.She is the founder of the Transformational Storytelling University, where she teaches impact-centered, trauma-informed, culturally competent storytelling and storylistening to equip professionals and organizations and those they love, lead, and serve to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole.As a multiple-time trauma survivor, she’s spoken on prestigious stages worldwide, including 5x at TEDx, the United Nations, and to millions of people worldwide. Dr. Elayna has been interviewed on FORBES, WSJ, MSN, Entrepreneur, Inc., KTLA, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Yahoo!, CNN, Real Leaders, Good Morning America, and more! She’s also been named one of the Top 125 Impactful Leaders and a Woman of Influence by SUCCESS Magazine. To learn more about Dr. Elayna, visit thepositivemom.com/ef and follow her @thepositivemom.

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