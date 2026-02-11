The Gifts of Pain Volume 5 Ranks as #1 International Bestseller on Amazon and Authors Are Recognized with Awards

The Gifts of Pain Volume 5 | Bestselling Authors The Gifts of Pain Series - Volume 5 The Gifts of Pain Series - Volume 5 - Curated and Compiled by Dr. Elayna Fernandez The Gifts of Pain - International #1 Bestseller on Amazon

Dr. Elayna Fernandez, creator, curator, and coach of The Gifts of Pain series, announces Award-Winning Authors in #1 Amazon Bestselling Book - Now Available.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Elayna Fernandez, the creator, curator, and coach for The Gifts of Pain series , has announced the bestselling and award-winning authors in Volume 5: “The Gifts of Pain: Brave Stories and Reflections for Recovery, Restoration, and Regulation After Trauma, Hurt, or Loss.”The book was an instant #1 release on Amazon, and it ranked #1 in the Kindle store within a few hours in multiple countries and categories, including:Trauma PsychologyHealth & SpiritualityDeath, Grief, & SpiritualityJournaling… and more!“I feel overjoyed to work with each of these impact-centered storytellers in crafting and amplifying their transformational stories,” said Dr. Elayna Fernandez, who launched the fifth installment of The Gifts of Pain book series on National Storytelling Week.As founder of the Transformational Storytelling University, Dr. Fernández has worked with thousands of storytellers who are committed to bringing positive, hope-filled, transformational messages to the world.The award-winning authors in volume 5 of The Gifts of Pain are:* Sangeeta Vaddadi, author of “From Anxiety to Joy,” was awarded as Emerging Author of the Year.An artist, a poet, and a corporate leader, Sangeeta Vaddadi is a healer on a mission to help people manage their anxiety in a fun setting with colors and art. Through her art workshops, she helps others manage anxiety and find their true strengths. Connect with @sanvad.arts on Instagram.* Linda Dee Smith, author of “From Sick and Dying to Healthy and Thriving,” was recognized as “Health and Wellbeing Author of the Year.”Founder of HealThee Coaching LLC, mom, and grandmother, Linda Dee Smith is an integrative health and wellness coach, author, teacher, speaker, and songstress who helps people practice self-healing in mind, body, and spirit through healthy, whole food preparation and self-awareness. To learn more, visit: lindadeesmith.com and follow her @lindadeesmith.* Brooke Roman, author of “From Chaos to Calm,” was awarded as “ Transformational Author of the Year.”Creator of the Empath Earth Series, holistic practitioner, and a visionary in emotional and frequency mastery, S. Brooke Roman, MA, RMT, is dedicated to helping others discover their inner guru by accessing their innate knowledge and power. Learn more at empathearth.org and follow on Instagram @empathearth.* J Lynn Sherman, author of “From Losing Myself to Finding Belief,” won the “Insightful Author of the Year” award.Cancer survivor, life student, and author of Finding Belief, How Cancer Cured My Life, J Lynn Sherman uses her gifts to empower readers to discover themselves when lost along life's journey, by using the collective guidance of humanity's wisdom. Visit JLynnsherman.com or email author@jlynnsherman.com.* Claudia Lorant, author of “From Broken to Becoming,” was honored with the “Catalyst Author of the Year.”Cancer survivor, life student, and author of Finding Belief, How Cancer Cured My Life, J Lynn Sherman uses her gifts to empower readers to discover themselves when lost along life's journey, by using the collective guidance of humanity's wisdom. Visit JLynnsherman.com or email author@jlynnsherman.com.* Madison Wood, author of “From Anxiety to Awareness,” was recognized as “Encouraging Author of the Year.”19-year-old Author and College Freshman majoring in Psychology, Madison Wood, is passionate about sharing her stories to help others not feel alone in their struggles and become the best versions of themselves. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and more. For more, connect with her on LinkedIn.* Shannon Wright Stocks, author of “From Pressured to Poised,” was voted as “Influential Author of the Year.”CEO and Founder of Stocks Spectrum Consulting, LLC, Shannon Stocks, LCSW, MSW, is a psycho-spiritual social worker, workplace culture strategist, and keynote speaker. Shannon provides tools and resources to help people improve mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being within their social circles. To connect, visit thesoulworktherapist.com and follow @thesoulworktherapist.* Melissa Ellen, author of “From Silence to Sound,” won the “Moving Author of the Year.”Award-winning songwriter, recording artist, performer, and Energy Healer, Melissa Ellen, has been a premier vocal coach for over 30 years. She combines her lived experience and skills to empower other survivors to own their voice and show up fully and confidently in their lives. To learn more, visit VocalMajic.com.* Dawn Richard, author of “From Failure to Fulfillment,” was awarded as “Powerful Author of the Year.”Speaker, Best-selling author, and Wake Up to Real Love podcast host, Dawn Richard, M.A., helps people find meaning through loss and new beginnings. She empowers people to find joy, believe in themselves, and fulfill their soul’s purpose. Find her @dawnrishard or dawn@theawakeningwithdawn.com.* Kaley Jensen, author of “From Pressure to Peace,” was voted as “Passionate Author of the Year.”Founder of The Dancing Motherhood Collective and mother of two boys, Kaley Jensen is a teacher and trainer who helps moms reignite their passion for dance and reclaim the confidence—so they can feel strong, supported, and wholly fulfilled in both dance and motherhood. To learn more, follow her @kaleyclaire.* Beth L. Ali, author of “From Unseen Wounds to Unfettered Authenticity,” was honored as “Authentic Author of the Year.”Educational Consultant, Coach, Speaker, Beth L. Ali, Ed.S., focuses on soft skills, aiding and supporting students, transitioning veterans, and people of all ages and backgrounds to develop skills that will help them to thrive and prosper. To learn more, visit KIPeduationalconsulting.com or connect on LinkedIn.* Eliana Fernandez, author of “From Judgment to Evidence,” was recognized as “Bold Author of the Year.”Creative artist Eliana Fernández is a 12-year-old bestselling author and global speaker. Eliana has been featured on stages around the world, including TEDx. Her "not-so-top-secret" mission is to empower people of all ages to discover and activate their superpowers, to feel better and be better. To connect, visit Your12Superpowers.com* Traci Shannon, author of “From Rejected to Revealed,” was awarded as “Captivating Author of the Year.”Writer, actress, and speaker, Traci Shannon, MFA, MA, has been a blogger for 15 years, a big dreamer, and a comeback champion. She has combined these superpowers to show others how to shine like stars in their lives. Contact info@starinmyuniverse.com or find her at @startraci.* Douglas Posey, author of “From Banana Boat to White Coat,” was honored with the “Advocacy Author of the Year” award.Keynote Speaker and author of Locked Up, From Mississippi to the Morgue, and The Real CSI, Douglas Posey, MD, has practiced forensic medicine for over 40 years. He is a passionate advocate for young people of color entering forensics and empowers them with his story.‌ Follow at douglasposeymd.com.* Jessica Radiance, author of “From Despair to Courage,” won the “Heartfelt Author of the Year.”Intuitive sound healer, empowerment coach, and Rune Reader, Jessica Radiance uses the mystical properties of nature, music, and runes to help her clients return to a true sense of wholeness through Nature Attunement, Sound Ceremonies, and Story Empowerment Sessions. Connect on InsightTimer, Instagram, and YouTube @the.rune.weaver.* Sabrina Lindner, author of “From Lost Self to True Self,” was voted “Breakthrough Author of the Year.”Bestselling storyteller, Sabrina Lindner, guides persons who experience fear and trauma due to cultural and gender labels, expectations, and stereotypes, who want to create a safe, connected, and meaningful life. Her work has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and other international media. To learn more, visit thetransformingbeing.com* Daisy Valentin, author of “From Black Sheep to Success,” was awarded as “Brave Author of the Year.”CEO and Founder of Valyntin Consulting, LLC., author, mentor, and educator, Dr. Daisy Valentin helps her community by raising awareness through her guest speaker series, sharing the knowledge and wisdom to help them overcome their struggles and become successful. Connect with her on LinkedIn and follow her @dr.daisyvalentin.Michelle Livingston Thorstad, author of “From Alone to Known,” received the “Empowering Author of the Year.”Executive Director of ReSouled and TEDx Speaker, Michelle Livingston Thorstad, is a keynote, trainer, counselor, and freedom fighter. Michelle helps people reframe pain as a pathway to healing and transformation—liberating them from harmful paradigms and guiding them into true freedom. Learn more at rhemady.net and follow @theresouledlife.Tiffani Patlán, author of “From Trauma Chains to Healed Legacy,” was honored with the “Impactful Author of the Year” award.Founder of Tiffani Patlán Legacy Healing, 4x Bestselling Author and Speaker, Tiffani Patlán is an Educator of The Legacy Healing Method™, Children’s Ministry Leader, and devoted mother of three sons. She helps parents reveal hidden trauma, restore relationships, and rebuild lasting legacies. Follow her on social media: @TiffaniPatlan.LegacyHealing.“Many of these authors will be returning for Volume 6 of The Gifts of Pain series and will be featured in Los Dones del Dolor, the second compilation of translated chapters in this uplifting compilation,” Dr. Elayna shares.To learn more about how to become a featured author in The Gifts of Pain series, visit thegiftsofpain.com and to get your own copy, go to https://amzn.to/3MMZZAN About The Gifts of PainThe Gifts of Pain book series is a must-read collection of real-life, power-packed, bite-sized stories from 31 authors of diverse backgrounds and walks of life who integrated Dr. Elayna Fernández's powerful S.T.O.R.Y. System of Transformational Storytelling to vulnerably and bravely share their most painful experiences and the practical tools they used to transform them into personal growth and positive change. To learn how to become an author in the series and join the private Transformational Storytellers community, visit thegiftsofpain.com.About Dr. Elayna FernándezAs an award-winning Story Strategist for over two decades, creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, and founder of the Transformational Storytelling University, Dr. Elayna Fernández supports impact-centered leaders in becoming certified transformational storytellers. She’s often featured on global media and global stages, including TEDx, SXSW, and the United Nations, and has been honored with The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and named one of the Top Latina Influencers in the USA, a Woman of Influence, and one of the Top 125 Impactful Leaders by SUCCESS Magazine. Connect at thepositivemom.com/ef and follow her @thepositivemom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.