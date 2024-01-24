KRATEO.AI Showcased on MarTech Matrix Podcast
Clay Sharman, Founder and CEO, Explores the Role of AI in Elevating Customer Relationships
At KRATEO.AI we are offering solutions for marketers, advertisers, and other consumer focused industries to maximize efficiencies, better understand data and consumer behavior”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clay Sharman, Founder and CEO of KRATEO.AI, a pioneering technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for marketing and sales professionals, recently discussed the transformative impact of AI on optimizing customer relationships in an exclusive interview on the MarTech Matrix podcast.
The MarTech Matrix Podcast is committed to simplifying the process of discovering technology for brands and agencies without the complexities and time commitments associated with lengthy sales calls.
The full interview can be accessed here.
During the interview, Sharman delved into the challenges faced by marketers today, highlighting “Website Visitor Identity” and “Customer Acquisition Costs” (CAC) as significant pain points. Recognizing the prevalent issue of a ‘leaky bucket’ on every eCommerce website, Sharman emphasized the pivotal role of KRATEO.AI in dramatically reducing CAC by identifying email and demographic data that would have otherwise remained anonymous.
KRATEO.AI employs AI to provide marketers with a comprehensive understanding of website composition and behavior, enabling them to drive and predict future actions.
Sharman emphasized, "KRATEO.AI helps businesses capture and collect meaningful data from website visitors, focusing on email capture and prospecting. By revealing the wealth of opportunities hidden within their website visitors, we empower businesses to connect with those who have already expressed interest, revolutionizing the way they engage with their audience."
By addressing low conversion rates and reducing reliance on third-party cookies for marketing, KRATEO.AI differentiates itself by offering demographic profiling, behavior analysis, and accurate information through machine learning and AI.
“At KRATEO.AI we are offering solutions for marketers, advertisers, and other consumer focused industries to maximize efficiencies, better understand data and consumer behavior too,” Sharman said.
About KRATEO.AI
KRATEO.AI is a data technology and AI-as-a-service company specializing in providing cutting-edge tools to assist marketing and sales professionals in identifying website visitors, uncovering their demographic information, and optimizing their campaigns. Committed to ethics, data privacy, and security, KRATEO.AI is dedicated to helping businesses supercharge their online engagement and grow their customer base in ways never before possible.
