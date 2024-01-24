FDLE Capitol Police Officer Angela Ormerod provides information on swatting

January 24, 2024TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After a nationwide increase of swatting calls, FDLE Capitol Police Officer Angela Ormerod is providing information to Floridians about swatting and what to do if it happens to you.Swatting is a false report made to law enforcement in an attempt to bring a large number of police or SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) members to a particular address, like a home, business or school. Swatting typically happens when an attacker gains access to their victim’s personal information.“Swatting is extremely dangerous and most often done as a form of retaliation,” said Officer Ormerod. “While swatting can be difficult to stop, keeping your information private can help. Turning off location services and not sharing your home address on social media helps keep your information private and basic computer security like using strong passwords and updating your antivirus software are also important.”If you are the victim of a swatting attack, remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement and first responders. Calmly explain that you are a victim of swatting. Provide any information to help law enforcement identify the perpetrator and then press charges against the attacker.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



