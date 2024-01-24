Shearwater Health Names Chief Growth Officer
Giri Namala Joins Executive Team
We are thrilled to have Giri join the leadership team as chief growth officer to drive the growth strategy.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shearwater Health, a global leader in clinical solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that Giri Namala has joined the executive team as chief growth officer (CGO). Namala brings more than two decades of leadership and business transformation expertise across various industry-leading Fortune 150 organizations to the team, including fifteen years of exclusive focus on the healthcare vertical.
Namala is an accomplished business development leader in the healthcare arena and has broad experience in delivering large transformative solutions to the healthcare market including clinical process outsourcing, automation, and data analytics. He joins Shearwater from Cognizant Technology Solutions, where he served as Vice President of Healthcare BPO, and has a unique perspective on the synergies at the intersection of business operations and technology.
Namala received a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Akron and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University.
Expressing his excitement about assuming the role of Chief Growth Officer for Shearwater Health, Giri Namala stated, "I am thrilled to step into the CGO role at Shearwater Health. I look forward to collaborating with internal teams to develop and implement a cohesive strategy that continues delivering innovative clinical solutions to the ever-evolving healthcare vertical. I have always been impressed with Shearwater’s capabilities from a competitive standpoint and am energized to contribute to the growth strategy."
Nashville-based Shearwater Health has trained and augmented care teams with remote and onsite clinicians since 1973, reducing the strain on the healthcare system. With a global workforce of more than 5,000 expertly trained, clinical resources supported by innovative technology and Six Sigma process excellence, Shearwater Health offers both remote and onsite clinical expertise that can be deployed rapidly and securely. The organization recruits and trains nurses in skills such as utilization management, care management, patient care, and revenue cycle and supports their careers through education including the US Nursing Licensure Exam.
“We are thrilled to have Giri join the leadership team as chief growth officer to drive the growth strategy,” said Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer of Shearwater Health. “At a time when the nursing shortage is growing in severity, his deep experience in the payer and provider market will be integral to evolving and expanding our solutions to support the needs of the healthcare industry.”
About Shearwater Health
Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license. From bedside to back-office, there are over 5,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. For more information, please visit https://shearwaterhealth.com/ or on LinkedIn.
