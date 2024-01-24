MPLT Healthcare Welcomes John Wagner as Vice President of Sales
MPLT Healthcare, a leading provider of locum tenens staffing solutions, announced today that it recently hired John Wagner as its new Vice President of Sales.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton, Fla. (January 23, 2024) – MPLT Healthcare, a leading provider of locum tenens staffing solutions, announced today that it recently hired John Wagner as its new Vice President of Sales. With over 23 years of experience in the healthcare staffing industry, Wagner brings a wealth of expertise and strategic sales leadership to MPLT.
Jay Mays, Chairman of the Board for MPLT Healthcare, commented, “John brings with him to MPLT a rich history of success and strategic acumen. We are confident that under his leadership, MPLT will continue to expand its reach and deliver exceptional service nationwide.”
As the new Vice President of Sales, John will be responsible for leading MPLT’s recruitment and sales directors, as well as implementing action plans for developing and engaging the company’s leaders to increase fill rate, profitability, and market share. John’s strong leadership skills and ability to motivate and inspire others have been pivotal in his past achievements. His experience will prove to be instrumental in the success of this company.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome John to the MPLT family,” said Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare. “His extensive experience in the locum tenens industry, strong leadership skills, and ability to build and nurture high-performing sales teams will make him an invaluable asset. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with John again and have him join the MPLT family.”
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
