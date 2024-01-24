Investment Sector Due Diligence Software Vendor, Dasseti Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
Dasseti achieves SOC 2 Type 2 certification, showcasing its commitment to data security and privacy and giving clients even more assurances.
Our clients entrust us with their most valuable data, and this certification provides them the assurance that effective controls and processes are in place to protect that data.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dasseti, a leading due diligence software company, is pleased to announce it has successfully obtained SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This achievement demonstrates Dasseti's commitment to providing enterprise-level security for client data.
— Graham Cambridge, CTO, Dasseti
SOC 2 Type 2 certification is granted by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to SaaS companies that manage their clients' data securely based on five key Trust Services Criteria - security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification illustrates our rigorous approach to data security and privacy," said Graham Cambridge, CTO of Dasseti. "Our clients entrust us with their most valuable data, and this certification provides them the assurance that effective controls and processes are in place to protect that data."
To obtain SOC 2 Type 2 certification, Dasseti underwent a thorough audit by an independent external auditor over an extended time frame. The auditor evaluated Dasseti's internal policies, procedures, and infrastructure against stringent criteria.
This certification highlights that Dasseti has the appropriate controls in place to effectively secure access, monitor systems, ensure availability, maintain processing integrity, protect confidential information, and comply with privacy requirements.
"SOC 2 compliance has become the industry standard for our clients and partners when selecting a trusted cloud solutions provider," added Cambridge. "We will continue to adopt best practices and enhance our security and availability capabilities to exceed the highest standards for data protection."
The SOC 2 Type 2 seal of approval lets Dasseti's current and future clients know that the organization has passed all audit tests and criteria for security, availability, confidentiality, and integrity of customer data.
About Dasseti
Dasseti is a Nasdaq-backed industry-leading software platform dedicated to supporting institutional investors, investment consultants, and investment managers throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Our platform is designed to meet the demanding requirements of data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting, and compliance.
Our award-winning software platforms include:
> Dasseti ESG offers secure, one-to-one data collection direct from entities and/ or GPs. It uses powerful analytics to help firms visualize credentials in graphs, charts, and reports to support client updates or regulatory disclosures.
> Dasseti Collect allows allocators to streamline data collection, due diligence, research management and analysis processes through digitization, automation, and collaboration.
> Dasseti Engage allows asset/fund managers to improve investor relations by streamlining processes like responding to client requests (DDQs, RFPs, monitoring reports), delivering consistent information, distributing reports quickly and securely.
Fiona Sherwood
Dasseti
+1 857 304 0007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube